This footwear brand has just released an elevated take on the mesh ballerina trend—and we want every single style

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Dear Frances. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If you’re a fan of trending shoe styles, you’ll probably have Dear Frances’ storefront permanently bookmarked on your browser. From sleek ankle boots to classic loafers, the brand excels in timeless, flattering footwear with an on-trend twist.

One Dear Frances style we just can’t get out of our heads right now is the Balla mesh ballerina flat. The brand has quite simply nailed the mesh flat trend (proven by the fact that the hugely popular style has already sold out and been restocked several times), but why are we so obsessed?

(Image credit: Dear Frances)

Well, the shoes are hand crafted from sheer Italian mesh, with soft leather edges and a sturdy sole—so though the effect is sleek and barely-there, they’ll still offer plenty of support. Their near-nude composition and fitted silhouette makes for a sleek addition to your wardrobe. In short, they’re the perfect trend-led yet still super wearable shoe.

So when we saw that Dear Frances had updated the style to create the ultimate luxury ballerina with crystal detailing, it’s safe to say we were excited. The new designs come in both small crystal and large crystal designs in a timeless white or black finish. With the same glove-like fit for maximum comfort, the crystal-studded designs are the perfect way to elevate your outfit without adding a heel.

(Image credit: Dear Frances)

The classic Balla mesh has also been restocked in a few different colourways for the spring 24 collection—we have our eye on the red style, which will add a chic pop of colour to your look. Whether you pair them with your favourite silk slip dress or a classic jeans and crisp white shirt, they’ll doubtless elevate any outfit.

Predictably, the new and upgraded styles are already selling fast (the nude shade is already sold out, and the red is well on its way), so we advise you shop them for yourself below!

Shop Dear Frances' Balla Mesh new styles: