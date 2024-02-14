This footwear brand has just released an elevated take on the mesh ballerina trend—and we want every single style
Consider your spring footwear sorted
If you’re a fan of trending shoe styles, you’ll probably have Dear Frances’ storefront permanently bookmarked on your browser. From sleek ankle boots to classic loafers, the brand excels in timeless, flattering footwear with an on-trend twist.
One Dear Frances style we just can’t get out of our heads right now is the Balla mesh ballerina flat. The brand has quite simply nailed the mesh flat trend (proven by the fact that the hugely popular style has already sold out and been restocked several times), but why are we so obsessed?
Well, the shoes are hand crafted from sheer Italian mesh, with soft leather edges and a sturdy sole—so though the effect is sleek and barely-there, they’ll still offer plenty of support. Their near-nude composition and fitted silhouette makes for a sleek addition to your wardrobe. In short, they’re the perfect trend-led yet still super wearable shoe.
So when we saw that Dear Frances had updated the style to create the ultimate luxury ballerina with crystal detailing, it’s safe to say we were excited. The new designs come in both small crystal and large crystal designs in a timeless white or black finish. With the same glove-like fit for maximum comfort, the crystal-studded designs are the perfect way to elevate your outfit without adding a heel.
The classic Balla mesh has also been restocked in a few different colourways for the spring 24 collection—we have our eye on the red style, which will add a chic pop of colour to your look. Whether you pair them with your favourite silk slip dress or a classic jeans and crisp white shirt, they’ll doubtless elevate any outfit.
Predictably, the new and upgraded styles are already selling fast (the nude shade is already sold out, and the red is well on its way), so we advise you shop them for yourself below!
Shop Dear Frances' Balla Mesh new styles:
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
