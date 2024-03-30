You better get these Zara sandals before I buy them all

It may not be sandal weather yet, but that's no reason not to get excited when you come across an amazing pair of sandals, even more so when they cost less than £40.

I don't often get excited about shoes - I know, I know, a crime when I work in fashion, but what can I say, I'm more of a bag lady.

However I'm more than happy to be proven wrong, which is exactly what happened when I came across these Zara sandals while browsing the site for my cut-out trend edit.

They hit the perfect balance between a minimal sandal (still dreaming of those The Row naked sandals), and a slightly more maximalist one.

The simplicity lies in the simple crossover straps, while the killer detail is the metal toe ring. They honestly look so much more expensive than they are that I can't quite believe the £35.99 price tag.

They're flat too, which makes them so much more wearable for me. They come in two colourways, black with a gold ring, and white with a silver ring, and as it's a bit of a 'Sophie's choice', I will just be getting both, especially as the white ones tie into this season's silver jewellery obsession.

I would snap these up ASAP if I were you, as I can't see them staying in stock very long, especially as I'm tempted to buy them for all of my friends.

If you aren't fast enough, don't worry, I've found some similar styles that you can shop below.