Cannes Film Festival 2024: All the best red carpet looks live

Just a couple of weeks after the Met Gala, we have shifted our sights to the Cannes Film Festival, one of the French Riviera's most glamorous events of the year. Fulfilling all our red carpet fantasies by serving glamour, gowns and jewels by the bucket load.

It's the event where Hollywood royalty pulls out all the stops and serves iconic looks after the next —just take a look at the best Cannes Film Festival red-carpet looks of all time to see what we're talking about.

From Anya Taylor-Joy's off-the-carpet, totally trendy ensembles (featuring an under £100 top) to Jennifer Lawrence's flip-flop looks last year, we'll be documenting all of the best fashion moments throughout the event's 77th year.

Make sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss a thing.