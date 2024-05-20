Cannes Film Festival 2024: All the best red carpet looks live

Live

Just a couple of weeks after the Met Gala, we have shifted our sights to the Cannes Film Festival, one of the French Riviera's most glamorous events of the year. Fulfilling all our red carpet fantasies by serving glamour, gowns and jewels by the bucket load. 

It's the event where Hollywood royalty pulls out all the stops and serves iconic looks after the next —just take a look at the best Cannes Film Festival red-carpet looks of all time to see what we're talking about. 

From Anya Taylor-Joy's off-the-carpet, totally trendy ensembles (featuring an under £100 top) to Jennifer Lawrence's flip-flop looks last year, we'll be documenting all of the best fashion moments throughout the event's 77th year. 

Make sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss a thing. 

Anya Taylor-Joy in Jil Sander

Anya Taylor-Joy at Cannes Film Festival

Salma Hayek in Saint Laurent and Boucheron jewellery

Salma Hayek

Selena Gomez in Saint Laurent and Bulgari Jewellery

Selena Gomez at Cannes Film Festival

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Victoria Beckham

rosie huntington-whiteley at cannes film festival

Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga

Isabelle Huppert at Cannes Film Festival

Marina Ruy Barbosa in Miss Sohee Couture

Marina Ruy Barbosa at Cannes Film Festival

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldana at the Cannes Film Festival

Yseult wearing Christian Dior

Yseult at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone at the Cannes Festival red carpet

Kelly Rutherford in Michael Kors

Kelly Rutherford at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

