Andrea's It List: 14 Chic Essentials I’m Packing for My Summer in France

For me, holiday dressing is about embracing timeless silhouettes and natural fabrics I can throw on without too much thought or styling before getting on with my day. This year, I'm off on my annual escape to South of France, which means packing light as we're moving around while there. I need a handful of versatile staples I can wear day-to-evening plus practical separates I can mix and match to create several looks.

From my trusted workout gear for my morning beach run to the linen dresses I rely on for sunset rose, here are a few favourites I’ll be packing in my case.

SHOP MY HOLIDAY ESSENTIALS