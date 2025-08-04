Andrea's It List: 14 Chic Essentials I’m Packing for My Summer in France
Holiday must-haves
For me, holiday dressing is about embracing timeless silhouettes and natural fabrics I can throw on without too much thought or styling before getting on with my day. This year, I'm off on my annual escape to South of France, which means packing light as we're moving around while there. I need a handful of versatile staples I can wear day-to-evening plus practical separates I can mix and match to create several looks.
From my trusted workout gear for my morning beach run to the linen dresses I rely on for sunset rose, here are a few favourites I’ll be packing in my case.
SHOP MY HOLIDAY ESSENTIALS
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite