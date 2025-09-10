September Resets Are the Easiest Way to Boost Organisation and Calm – 20 Simple Ways to Feel Your Best This Month

There's a hint of a chill in the air, the nights are drawing in, and the leaves are starting to change; September is officially here, and with it, the September reset.

No matter how old we get, there's just something about September that has us manifesting our best lives. We're dreaming, we're planning (with killer new stationery to match), and we're feeling an overwhelming urge to organise our lives. But before you start to feel the pressure, hear us out: the September reset is less about unrealistic resolutions, more about a soft, seasonal shift. Think small tweaks that can make our everyday lives feel just that little bit calmer.

It seems the internet has understood the assignment, too, with our FY pages flooded with soft September reset ideas. From fitness and nutrition to fashion, beauty and home overhauls, it's the season for resting, recharging and resetting, and we're here for it - but make it gentle.

"Resist the pull to rush into your to-do lists or get swept up in the 'back-to-school' energy that's all over social media, and instead lean into a gentler rhythm this September," suggests health and wellbeing expert and meditation teacher, Ciara McGinley. "As the seasons slowly shift and nature gently changes, so can you."

With this in mind, we've turned to the experts for their top tips and tricks to help you feel calmer and more in control this September. We've divided the article up into five handy sections - tips for boosting your wellness, home, work, beauty, and fashion, as all are sure to positively impact your overall wellbeing. Keen to read more life hacks? Don't skip our guides to the best wellness planners, best self care products , best self care podcasts and best self care apps , while you're here.

September is the new New Year, according to top pros - here's why

How to boost wellness this September

We get it: wellness is a huge umbrella term, and one the internet has fallen for, hook, line, and (largely unsubstantiated) sinker. But wellness isn't just about athleisure-clad supermodels waking up at 5 am. We're talking about cultivating wellness through those everyday non-negotiables: sleep, nutrition, movement and mindset.

It might sound clichéd, but it really is incredible how small changes can add up to a big difference. So why not start now? “September is the ideal time to hit refresh," agrees Les Mills UK trainer Jess McDonald. "You’re not dealing with the pressure of New Year’s resolutions, but you’re still getting that sense of a new beginning. It’s a great window to build sustainable habits that carry you from that post-summer holiday period through to the colder months."

1. Try micro-journalling

If you've always wanted to try journaling but have lacked impetus, now might just be the perfect time to start a new habit. The changing of seasons is a natural time to slow down and reflect on the year so far, as well as set some intentions for the remainder of 2025 - and a spot of daily journaling is a lovely way to lean into the trend.

Chief creative officer at Papier, Molly Park, shares her top tips for journaling first-timers:

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself - there’s no right or wrong way to get started. It’s all about finding what feels good for you and making the process fit into your life. Put your journal somewhere you’ll see it regularly, like your bedside table or desk. Take ten minutes in the morning sunshine, or write by moonlight before bed. Journaling should be something you look forward to; the pages are a safe space to turn to whenever you need.

there’s no right or wrong way to get started. It’s all about finding what feels good for you and making the process fit into your life. Put your journal somewhere you’ll see it regularly, like your bedside table or desk. Take ten minutes in the morning sunshine, or write by moonlight before bed. Journaling should be something you look forward to; the pages are a safe space to turn to whenever you need. Write the date and circle the day of the week. This is a helpful way to notice how your mindset shifts throughout the week. Always thankful once it’s Friday? Do you struggle to see the light on Monday mornings? Don’t judge your feelings, but make a note of them, and see if they change as you continue your gratitude practice.

This is a helpful way to notice how your mindset shifts throughout the week. Always thankful once it’s Friday? Do you struggle to see the light on Monday mornings? Don’t judge your feelings, but make a note of them, and see if they change as you continue your gratitude practice. Set a daily intention or a feel-good goal - it helps to start the day. It can be big or small. Sometimes I choose a practical task that will bring me closer to reaching bigger goals, such as picking up some fruit and vegetables, doing a Headspace meditation for 20 mins or researching future travel plans. It can also be a more abstract idea, like being kind no matter what the day brings or bringing joy to meetings and interactions today. I try to pick something positive and let it guide the rest of your day.

it helps to start the day. It can be big or small. Sometimes I choose a practical task that will bring me closer to reaching bigger goals, such as picking up some fruit and vegetables, doing a Headspace meditation for 20 mins or researching future travel plans. It can also be a more abstract idea, like being kind no matter what the day brings or bringing joy to meetings and interactions today. I try to pick something positive and let it guide the rest of your day. Start with a guided journal, especially if a blank page feels intimidating. Prompts are a great way to ease in. It’s helpful on days when you're struggling to think of a goal or intention, you can browse through those pages to remember things you want to watch, activities you enjoy and your favourite meals to eat.

2. Raise your nutrition game

Autumn calls for hunkering down more, meaning there's plenty of opportunity to spend a little time planning meals and home cooking. We're not talking about setting hours aside on a Sunday to batch cook (although, if you have the chance, you do you!); eating well might be as simple as trying to eat more seasonally, or simply committing to actually eating breakfast, rather than grabbing a coffee on the go (guilty!)

Start your day with protein: "Breakfast really sets you up for the rest of the day," notes nutritionist VJ Hamilton, "If you go for something sugary or carb-heavy, you’re chasing your energy all morning. I recommend aiming for 20–30g of protein, such as eggs with spinach, smoked salmon on toast, or something prepped ahead like egg muffins with veggies. Even chia pudding with almond butter and berries works well. It doesn’t have to be complicated, just enough to keep blood sugar steady until lunch."

"Breakfast really sets you up for the rest of the day," notes nutritionist VJ Hamilton, "If you go for something sugary or carb-heavy, you’re chasing your energy all morning. I recommend aiming for 20–30g of protein, such as eggs with spinach, smoked salmon on toast, or something prepped ahead like egg muffins with veggies. Even chia pudding with almond butter and berries works well. It doesn’t have to be complicated, just enough to keep blood sugar steady until lunch." Add one colour: "I always advise not to overthink it, just add one more colour," Hamilton continues. "If you’re having a salad, throw in some roasted peppers; if you’re having yoghurt, add a handful of blueberries. Each colour has different antioxidants, so variety is what counts. Even rotating week by week, such as spinach one week and rocket the next, keeps things interesting and gives your gut more diversity."

3. Simplify your workouts

When it comes to fitness, the experts always stress that all movement adds up, so if you're struggling to set aside time to workout, try adding in exercise 'snacks' to up your fitness this autumn.

"Instead of only relying on one big workout, sprinkle in short bursts of activity throughout your day," advises Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "Do five minutes of bodyweight moves such as squats, push-ups, planks, etc, every couple of hours; walk during calls or set a reminder to stand and stretch. These mini-sessions improve mobility, boost energy, and increase your daily activity without feeling overwhelming."

And don't forget about recovery, either. "You should prioritise recovery like training," says Clift. "Recovery is where progress actually happens, so schedule at least one active recovery day weekly: think yoga, mobility drills, or light swimming. Add foam rolling or stretching after workouts to reduce soreness and improve flexibility, too."

4. Try a 'digital sunset'

Alongside movement and nutrition, one of the cornerstones of wellness is good sleep, and we are all too aware of the impact that screens are having on our rest. We know that avoiding screens is easier said than done, so what we're suggesting here is taking advantage of the evenings drawing in and matching the (actual) sunset with a self-imposed digital one.

"A digital sunset, which is essentially switching off screens an hour before bed, is one of the most underrated wellness resets for your sleep and hormones," explains women's health coach, Dr Chita Davda. "It’s not just about the amount of sleep, but the quality too, so make sure you're focusing on a consistent sleep routine - try journaling your thoughts before bed to help you wake up refreshed and raring to go."

Home

If a summer of long days out and about, sundowners in the garden and having friends round has left your home looking a little tired, you're not alone. It's way easier to focus on sorting things inside when it's not such glorious weather outside, making a rainy September day ideal for lighting a candle, hunkering down and having a bit of a declutter. And is there any better feeling than that post-clear-out high?

1. Refresh your cleaning rituals

That's right: starting to see housework as a ritual rather than a chore can help motivate you. And refreshing your products is a great place to start, with many of us making sustainable, eco-friendly swaps that benefit both planet and home.

"As we enter September and the start of colder weather, we’re all set to spend more time inside, making it the perfect time to reset your home cleaning routine," says Christabel Biella, head of home and food at BRiMM. "Switching to eco-friendly, plant-based products will help keep harsh chemicals out of your home. With fewer indoor pollutants and natural, uplifting scents, you will be able to enjoy a healthier, fresher home during the colder months."

2. Perfect a pantry reset

We're not suggesting you go full-on tradwife, here, but chucking out those well-out-of-date spices and giving your pantry shelves a quick wipe can work wonders for your kitchen (and your mind!), not to mention provide inspiration for home-cooked dinners, too. You might be surprised at the gems (rather than germs) lurking in your cupboards.

3. Try the five-minute method

Decluttering feeling too overwhelming? Enter the five-minute cleaning method.

“Five-minute tidying sessions can be an effective decluttering strategy that is quick and easy to incorporate into your daily routine at home or in the office," says Elaine Penhaul, founder and director of national home staging firm Lemon and Lime Interiors. "Regular short tidying sessions can lead to consistent progress over time, preventing clutter from accumulating.

"Try using a timer to stay focused and ensure you stick to the five-minute timeframe. Focus on a specific area or category during each session – for example, a drawer, a shelf, or a small corner. Reward yourselves for making progress. Stopping for a coffee, cake or even a glass of wine can incentivise the five-minute sessions and help get your family or work colleagues involved.”

4. Create a cosy retreat

Nothing says autumn quite like cosying up at home, and creating a calming nook to relax and recharge after the stresses of the day is the ultimate home treat.

"Transforming your living environment into a cosy autumnal retreat is a wonderful way to embrace the season's changes and create a sense of renewal," shares Yvonne Keal, product expert at Hillary's. "Try swapping summer plants for autumnal ones like mums and asters, or add seasonal decor such as pumpkins and warm-hued throws. Enhance the ambience with soft lighting and scented candles in fragrances like cinnamon or cedarwood, and create a cosy nook with a comfy chair and blanket for relaxation. These changes can help you embrace the season and feel refreshed for new beginnings."

Work

It's often during the slower summer months that our blue sky thinking kicks in, leading to a renewed sense of work purpose come September. Whether this looks like a small change, such as creating an organised corner of your home to serve as an office, or a larger step-change like updating your CV or even a career pivot, now is the perfect time to start putting those plans into action.

1. Declutter your desk

It sounds obvious, but don't overlook the power of a tidy and organised workspace for boosting calm - not to mention productivity.

"A tidy desk leads to a tidy mind," agrees Keal. "A clear workspace can significantly boost your focus and efficiency; start by removing unnecessary items and organising your essentials. Use drawer organisers or desk trays to keep everything in its place."

Desk looking a bit bedraggled by the end of the day? Try spending just a few moments ordering it - tomorrow's self will thank you. "Towards the end of day, a desk reset is non-negotiable," says Max Wilson, organisation expert and co-founder of Pocket Storage. "Clear papers, put away pens, and tidy your digital desktop. Walking into a clean, ordered space the next morning primes your brain for focus and gives you a sense of control from the moment you sit down.”

2. Have an accountability buddy

If you've tried (and failed) at productivity hacks previously, you might benefit from an accountability buddy, giving you the motivation to really follow through on those plans, or simply as a reward for ticking that huge project off your endless to-do list.

"Having someone to hold you accountable can keep you on track, but it’s not just about deadlines," stresses Penny Weston, founder of MADE Wellness. "It’s about regular check-ins - whether it’s a friend, colleague, or housemate - who will keep you honest about your progress. Accountability reduces the temptation to endlessly tweak or procrastinate, giving you the structure to power through."

3. Focus on micro-accomplishments

“September is often called the ‘second New Year,’ a natural moment to reset routines and regain control after the unstructured summer months," notes psychology and relationship expert, Steven Buchwald. "However, the secret to productivity and organisation lies not in major overhauls but in small, consistent habits that lower stress and create mental clarity.



"At work, even a simple ritual like clearing your desk and writing a short to-do list before leaving can reduce decision fatigue and set you up for a calmer morning. At home, tackling one defined project, such as organizing a drawer or framing a set of photos, provides quick wins that build momentum. These micro-accomplishments trigger a dopamine boost, motivating you to continue without feeling overwhelmed."

4. Follow the 'one touch' rule

If your to-do list never gets any shorter (and that's all of us, right?), it's worth seeing whether you're procrastinating over those quick jobs rather than just getting on with them.

“One of the most effective habits I recommend is the ‘one-touch rule’," advises Wilson. "If a task takes less than two minutes, handle it immediately. This prevents clutter in your inbox and on your desk, which in turn reduces mental clutter."

Beauty

If you've abandoned your Sunday everything shower routine over the summer, it's time to reinstate it. As we head into the colder months, our skin needs different care to the summer, while make-up tones also shift to reflect the seasons.

1. Switch up your skincare

Autumn lends itself wonderfully to a beauty reset: as the weather changes and the light shifts to a softer focus, it's a moment to drench our parched summer skin with hydrating formulas that cosset and nurture.

"September is the perfect time for a beauty reset," Dr Anna Andrienko, Dermatologist at Dr Ducu Clinics. "After a summer of sun, heat, and travel, most people notice their skin is drier, more uneven, or more breakout-prone. This is your opportunity to restore balance and prepare your skin for the colder months ahead.

"Think of September as a time to re-establish consistency in your routine. Focus on hydration, barrier support, and repairing summer damage. This gives your skin the best foundation heading into autumn and winter."

Repair summer damage: Incorporate antioxidants like vitamin C to tackle pigmentation and brighten the complexion. This helps undo some of the oxidative stress from UV exposure.

Incorporate antioxidants like vitamin C to tackle pigmentation and brighten the complexion. This helps undo some of the oxidative stress from UV exposure. Hydration is key: Swap lighter summer formulas for richer moisturisers containing ceramides or hyaluronic acid. Central heating and cooler weather will dehydrate skin quickly.

Swap lighter summer formulas for richer moisturisers containing ceramides or hyaluronic acid. Central heating and cooler weather will dehydrate skin quickly. Gentle exfoliation: Use chemical exfoliants such as AHAs or PHAs once or twice a week to smooth texture and clear post-summer congestion without over-stripping the skin.

Use chemical exfoliants such as AHAs or PHAs once or twice a week to smooth texture and clear post-summer congestion without over-stripping the skin. Don’t skip SPF: Even in September, UV rays contribute to premature ageing and pigmentation. A broad-spectrum sunscreen should remain a daily essential.

2. Refresh your make up bag

We're not just talking about sinking your monthly salary at the make-up counter of your local department store (is there any better feeling than a fresh bullet of lipstick?), you can give your make-up bag an overhaul simply by committing to cleaning it.

"Make-up brushes are notorious for harbouring dirt, dust, sebum, dead skin cells and product build-up, all of which provide the ideal environment for bacteria to thrive," cautions Benjamin Moffatt, MD of make-up artist-favourite make-up brush cleaner brand ISOCLEAN. "By using contaminated brushes, you end up spreading these germs to your face and make-up, where it has been shown to contribute to acne and other unwanted skin problems.

"The easiest, quickest and most thorough way to nip this cross-contamination cycle in the bud is by regularly cleaning your brushes with a specialist make-up brush cleaner designed for this purpose (and no, water and soap won't cut it!)."

3. Opt for facials

"One of the first things I recommend post-summer is facials, particularly those focused on hydration," says Dr Raj Arora, NHS GP, and founder of The Face Bible Clinic at The Fairmont. "For a more elevated option, treatments can include laser, radiofrequency, or microneedling combined with PRP, serums, or skin boosters. Popular choices include Hydrafacials or microneedling facials, which also target concerns like fine lines, pigmentation, and sun damage."

Looking for something a little bit more rejuvenating? "I also recommend chemical peels in autumn. During summer, when the sun is at its strongest, peels can increase the risk of pigmentation and sensitivity. As we move into cooler months, they’re an excellent option for rejuvenation, from light peels that exfoliate and refresh the skin, to deeper treatments that target pigmentation, fine lines, and overall skin quality."

4. Focus on your crowning glory

Beauty is a top-to-toe affair, so make sure you're taking care of your tresses as well this season. A damaging summer cocktail of sun, chlorine and heat exposure can leave our hair lacklustre at best, so make sure you're incorporating some targeted care into your beauty regime.

"September is the moment to switch to a more nourishing shampoo and conditioner; UV exposure and chlorine leave hair thirsty for repair," advises Mark Hayes, senior international creative director at Vidal Sassoon. "Think of this month as damage control: trim sun-faded ends and reset your cut so your look moves cleanly into autumn. Strength is the new shine, so load up on protein-rich masks in September to rebuild what summer stripped away.

"Post-summer, a scalp detox is essential, clarifying treatments lift away sunscreen, salt, and build-up so new growth can thrive. A scalp reset is skincare for your hair. Exfoliation, hydration, and protection are the non-negotiables of autumn beauty."

Fashion

"September is a natural reset and one of my favourite times of year - a moment to refine, refresh and rediscover the pieces that make you feel your most confident," says British fashion designer and host of Style DNA podcast, Amanda Wakeley OBE. "It’s not about chasing trends, but about curating a wardrobe that transitions seamlessly into the season ahead."

1. Embrace a wardrobe season shift

“September is the perfect moment to reassess your wardrobe," advises Wakeley, "Keep only those pieces that truly serve you: chic, effortless staples that you will wear on repeat, dressed up or down, and let go of the rest. A pared-back edit brings clarity and confidence.”

As you sort through your wardrobe, ensure you pack away summer items with care, too. "If you are storing summer items, remember that just because it’s out of sight doesn’t mean it doesn’t count," cautions Charlotte Broadribb, co-founder of London-based interiors consultancy Yinteriors. "In feng shui, clutter behind closed doors, like cupboards, lofts, and garages, still affects how your home feels and functions. Take the time to pack away summer items thoughtfully."

2. Apply the three-year rule to clothes

Find a wardrobe sort-out stressful? Try applying the three-year rule to clothing, as well as other household objects.

"A lot of our clients have an emotional connection to, or even financial guilt with, a piece of clothing or a household item, so they hold onto it because it feels wasteful," notes fashion stylist and one-half of The Style Sisters, Gemma Lilly. "Our advice: if it’s been over three years, let it go. You can resell it, gift it to somebody who's going to find joy in it, and just learn from the experience to be more mindful in the future about purchases."

Note to self: don't hang onto clothes that don't fit you. Sell them on platforms such as Vinted, or donate them to charity - you're unlikely to miss them!

3. Cultivate a capsule wardrobe

Never achieved a capsule wardrobe? There are a few simple rules to follow that should reduce the amount you're buying, according to the experts.

"My top tips for September dressing are to stick to a monochrome or neutral colour palette and focus on layers," suggests Rachel Clinkard, eCommerce Director at Charles Clinkard. "With the weather being so unpredictable this time of year, layers are crucial. Cardigans, jackets, and even light scarves are your best friends—anything that’s easy to take off or put on throughout the day. A monochrome colour palette helps keep multiple layers looking cohesive and effortlessly put together, saving you time in the morning."

"Consider texture as well as colour for a simple seasonal switch. “Shift from summer’s linens and cottons into richer textures like cashmeres, suedes and leathers," notes Wakeley. "September is always a great month to invest in tailoring - nothing will update your wardrobe quicker than fabulous tailoring. Consider how you can inject an element of newness and trend into your colour palette, too - this can be done with just a few pieces. Think about what your coating strategy will be for the winter ahead, and finally, there is nothing like a new boot to herald the changing season."

4. Invest wisely

“Buy less but buy better wherever possible," advises Wakeley. "Quality pieces that have been beautifully designed, cut and crafted will be friends in your wardrobe for the duration, not to mention you'll be doing your bit for the planet by avoiding gratuitous over-consumption.

"If you do need to buy new, make a plan before hitting the shops: do your research and work out exactly what pieces will update your wardrobe so that you feel on point for the season ahead. You're likely to need fewer pieces than you think - and if that is the case, you can possibly afford to spend a bit more on those fewer pieces, making it a win-win."

Happy September resetting.

