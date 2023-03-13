This was by far and away the top trend of 2023's red carpet season
Everything is coming up roses...across red carpets globally, anyway. Yes, rosettes, corsages and other rose-themed details have been everywhere this red carpet season, instantly becoming the number one celebrity red carpet trend.
From the Oscars (opens in new tab) to the Grammys (opens in new tab), the SAG Awards (opens in new tab) and BAFTAs (opens in new tab), each award show this year has been filled with bouquet-worthy floral embellishments, seen on stars including Zendaya, Lizzo, Nicole Kidman and more.
As with most, this trend actually started on the runway. Roses and 3-D flower details were seen all over the catwalks during the Spring/Summer 2023 season. In fact, it was one of the top trends predicted for this year by Team Marie Claire.
Evidently, we know our stuff, as it's only a few months into 2023, and rose details seem to be blooming abundantly. Zendaya opted for a custom powder pink, flower-covered Valentino haute couture gown for her appearance at the SAG awards, while Lizzo wore a bright-orange cape covered in roses for the 2023 Grammys (opens in new tab).
Florence Pugh and Tessa Thompson trialled the trend at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party (opens in new tab), with both women showing up to the event sporting flower bralettes. In Florence's case, the bralette was styled alongside a floor-length coat, while Thompson paired hers with a tuxedo-style skirt and long opera gloves.
Of course, this trend isn't just for women across Hollywood. In fact, Harry Styles wore an oversize, rose corsage while attending the 2023 Brit Awards last month. For more roses on the red carpet, keep scrolling.
Celebrities wearing rosettes on the red carpet
Harry Styles at The Brit Awards
Lizzo at The Grammys
Cara Delevingne at The SAG Awards
Florence Pugh at The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Suki Waterhouse at The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
