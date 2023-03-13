All the must-see red carpet looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party
Bringing the drama.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
While the Oscars red carpet (opens in new tab) is known for being one of the most glamorous moments (opens in new tab) of the year, the award show's after-party is a time when celebrities like to have a little more fun with fashion. And they proved exactly that at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
With a guest list that includes the world's top actors (opens in new tab), as well as other celebrities, musicians, models and socialites, Vanity Fair's after-party is renowned for being the hottest ticket in town on Oscars night. Of course, this year was no different. Between newly-crowned Oscar winners (opens in new tab) (hello, Michelle Yeoh) and A-list actresses, stars of the small screen (we see you Hunter Schafer) and It-girls a plenty, the Vanity Fair red carpet was filled with A-list names, and A-list outfits to match.
While it is still a dressy affair, an after-party offers a little more flexibility when it comes to attire and this year we saw celebs choose some incredibly unique options. Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross both chose to wear trousers instead of gowns, while Florence Pugh donned a flower bralette and floor-length pink coat.
Keep scrolling for all the looks you need to see from the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
The best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party:
Florence Pugh in Valentino
Michelle Yeoh
Zoe Saldana
Olivia Wilde in Gabriela Hearst
Emily Ratajkowski in Feben
Kaia Gerber in Celine and Austin Butler in Saint Laurent
Cate Blanchett in Givenchy
Kerry Washington in archive Donna Karan
Angela Bassett
Kate Hudson
Yara Shahidi in Bottega Veneta
Naomi Campbell
Sienna Miller in Fendi
Laura Harrier
Hunter Schafer in Ann Demeulemeester
Kate Beckinsale
Janelle Monáe in custom Area
Ashley Graham
Tracee Ellis Ross in Balmain
Simone Ashley
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Tessa Thompson
Winnie Harlow
Madelyn Cline
Tiffany Haddish
Hailey Bieber
Elizabeth Olsen
Kendall Jenner in Jean Paul Gaultier SS08 Couture
Cardi B
Suki Waterhouse in Elie Saab
Riley Keough in Celine
Cara Delevingne in Del Core
Jessica Alba
Kate Beckinsale
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
The BBC has denied that it cut a sixth Attenborough episode over fear of "rightwing backlash"
“For the BBC to censor one of the nation’s most informed and trusted voices on climate emergencies is an unforgivable dereliction of duty."
By Ally Head
-
This is the exact red lipstick Rihanna wore at the Oscars 2023—and it's not the same as her Superbowl choice
Oh, and it's still in stock.
By Grace Lindsay
-
John Travolta pays tribute to late Olivia Newton-John in Oscars memoriam speech
John Travolta pays tribute to late Olivia Newton-John in Oscars memoriam speech
By Maisie Bovingdon