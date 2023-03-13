All the must-see red carpet looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party

While the Oscars red carpet (opens in new tab) is known for being one of the most glamorous moments (opens in new tab) of the year, the award show's after-party is a time when celebrities like to have a little more fun with fashion. And they proved exactly that at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

With a guest list that includes the world's top actors (opens in new tab), as well as other celebrities, musicians, models and socialites, Vanity Fair's after-party is renowned for being the hottest ticket in town on Oscars night. Of course, this year was no different. Between newly-crowned Oscar winners (opens in new tab) (hello, Michelle Yeoh) and A-list actresses, stars of the small screen (we see you Hunter Schafer) and It-girls a plenty, the Vanity Fair red carpet was filled with A-list names, and A-list outfits to match.

While it is still a dressy affair, an after-party offers a little more flexibility when it comes to attire and this year we saw celebs choose some incredibly unique options. Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross both chose to wear trousers instead of gowns, while Florence Pugh donned a flower bralette and floor-length pink coat.

Keep scrolling for all the looks you need to see from the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party: