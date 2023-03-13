All the must-see red carpet looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
While the Oscars red carpet (opens in new tab) is known for being one of the most glamorous moments (opens in new tab) of the year, the award show's after-party is a time when celebrities like to have a little more fun with fashion. And they proved exactly that at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. 

With a guest list that includes the world's top actors (opens in new tab), as well as other celebrities, musicians, models and socialites, Vanity Fair's after-party is renowned for being the hottest ticket in town on Oscars night. Of course, this year was no different. Between newly-crowned Oscar winners (opens in new tab) (hello, Michelle Yeoh) and A-list actresses, stars of the small screen (we see you Hunter Schafer) and It-girls a plenty, the Vanity Fair red carpet was filled with A-list names, and A-list outfits to match. 

While it is still a dressy affair, an after-party offers a little more flexibility when it comes to attire and this year we saw celebs choose some incredibly unique options. Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross both chose to wear trousers instead of gowns, while Florence Pugh donned a flower bralette and floor-length pink coat. 

Keep scrolling for all the looks you need to see from the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. 

The best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party: 

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Michelle Yeoh 

Zoe Saldana

Olivia Wilde in Gabriela Hearst

Emily Ratajkowski in Feben

Kaia Gerber in Celine and Austin Butler in Saint Laurent

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy

Kerry Washington in archive Donna Karan

Angela Bassett

Kate Hudson

Yara Shahidi in Bottega Veneta

Naomi Campbell

Sienna Miller in Fendi

Laura Harrier

Hunter Schafer in Ann Demeulemeester

Kate Beckinsale

Janelle Monáe in custom Area

Ashley Graham 

Tracee Ellis Ross in Balmain 

Simone Ashley

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Tessa Thompson

Winnie Harlow

Madelyn Cline

Tiffany Haddish

Hailey Bieber

Elizabeth Olsen

Kendall Jenner in Jean Paul Gaultier SS08 Couture

Cardi B

Suki Waterhouse in Elie Saab

Riley Keough in Celine

Cara Delevingne in Del Core

Jessica Alba

Kate Beckinsale

Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

