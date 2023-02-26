Live

SAG Awards 2023 red carpet live: See all the best-dressed celebrities as they arrive

By Zoe Anastasiou
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet is happening in California right now, and of course, all the stars are out in their most elegant looks. The Screen Actors Guild Awards (also known as the SAGs) celebrates the best in television and film, meaning it's double the fun as stars of both the big and small screen descend upon Century City.

Between Zendaya, Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega and Elizabeth Debicki, tonight's nominee list reads like a who's who of Hollywood, so we can only imagine the red carpet is set to be abuzz with incredible outfits. 

We imagine long trains, extravagant accessories and sequins a plenty. Keep scrolling to see all the best SAG awards red carpet looks live as they arrive. Plus, see here for everything you need to know about the ceremony as it happens (opens in new tab)

The Best Looks From The SAG Awards Red Carpet: 

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

 Haley Lu Richardson wears Carolina Herrera.

Antonia Gentry

Antonia Gentry attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Jenny Slate wears Zuhair Murad 

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)
Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Cara Delevingne wears Carolina Herrera.  

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Jamie Lee Curtis wears Romona Keveza. 

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Kathryn Newton wears Carolina Herrera.

Olivia Williams

Olivia Williams attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

