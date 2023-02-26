SAG Awards 2023 red carpet live: See all the best-dressed celebrities as they arrive

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet is happening in California right now, and of course, all the stars are out in their most elegant looks. The Screen Actors Guild Awards (also known as the SAGs) celebrates the best in television and film, meaning it's double the fun as stars of both the big and small screen descend upon Century City.

Between Zendaya, Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega and Elizabeth Debicki, tonight's nominee list reads like a who's who of Hollywood, so we can only imagine the red carpet is set to be abuzz with incredible outfits.

We imagine long trains, extravagant accessories and sequins a plenty. Keep scrolling to see all the best SAG awards red carpet looks live as they arrive. Plus, see here for everything you need to know about the ceremony as it happens (opens in new tab).

The Best Looks From The SAG Awards Red Carpet:

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson wears Carolina Herrera.

Antonia Gentry

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate wears Zuhair Murad

Sheryl Lee Ralph