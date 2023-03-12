Live

Oscars 2023 red carpet live: All the best dressed celebs

Our favourite outfits from the Oscars red carpet (yes, it's a champagne carpet this year)

Dionne Brighton
By Dionne Brighton, Sunil Makan
published

Tonight the Oscars 2023 sees all our favourite celebrities descend to Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards to celebrate the best in film. 

This year, the Oscars 2023 is a little different, with the classic red carpet being transformed into a "champagne" carpet and to be honest we're wondering why this hasn't been done before, because it is letting the best dresses shine. 

The LA Dolby Theatre is filled with A-listers celebrating the Oscars Academy Awards Nominees, (opens in new tab) but really we're here to see the all the looks and wonder who will make it into our comprehensive list of best Oscar dresses (opens in new tab)of all time. 

Florence Pugh 

Florence Pugh on the Oscars 2023 95th Academy Awards red carpet in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The moment we've all been waiting for...Florence Pugh has arrived on the Oscars red carpet looking just as incredible as we imagined. 

Cara Delevigne on the Oscars 2023 95th Academy Awards red carpet in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wow. Cara Delevigne in Elie Saab Haute Couture is everything. The heels, the off the shoulder, the leg. We can't get enough of this look. 

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana on the Oscars 2023 95th Academy Awards red carpet in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana (opens in new tab)looking incredible in Fendi Couture. 

Fan Bing Bing

Fan Bing Bing The Oscars 2023 red carpet at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis The Oscars 2023 red carpet at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis rocking Dolce & Gabbana.

Alison Williams

Alison Williams at the oscars 2023 95th Academy awards red carpet in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Williams Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai at the oscars 2023 95th Academy awards red carpet in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Malala Yousafzai wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren 

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling At the oscars 2023 95th Academy awards red carpet in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang.

Sandra Oh 

Sandra oh At the oscars 2023 95th Academy awards red carpet in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra oh in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens on The Oscars 2023 red carpet at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens is keeping it simple and sophisticated in our favourite Oscar red carpet look yet. 

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow on The Oscars 2023 red carpet at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow in yellow is just what we needed to see today, stunning in Armani Prive.

