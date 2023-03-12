Oscars 2023 red carpet live: All the best dressed celebs

Tonight the Oscars 2023 sees all our favourite celebrities descend to Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards to celebrate the best in film.
This year, the Oscars 2023 is a little different, with the classic red carpet being transformed into a "champagne" carpet and to be honest we're wondering why this hasn't been done before, because it is letting the best dresses shine.
The LA Dolby Theatre is filled with A-listers celebrating the Oscars Academy Awards Nominees, (opens in new tab) but really we're here to see the all the looks and wonder who will make it into our comprehensive list of best Oscar dresses (opens in new tab)of all time.
Florence Pugh
The moment we've all been waiting for...Florence Pugh has arrived on the Oscars red carpet looking just as incredible as we imagined.
Wow. Cara Delevigne in Elie Saab Haute Couture is everything. The heels, the off the shoulder, the leg. We can't get enough of this look.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana (opens in new tab)looking incredible in Fendi Couture.
Fan Bing Bing
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis rocking Dolce & Gabbana.
Alison Williams
Alison Williams Giambattista Valli Haute Couture
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang.
Sandra Oh
Sandra oh in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens is keeping it simple and sophisticated in our favourite Oscar red carpet look yet.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow in yellow is just what we needed to see today, stunning in Armani Prive.