Lizzo says she got 'so drunk' with Adele at the Grammys after sneaking in tequila
Oh, these two.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
It has been a whole week since the Grammys and it's still on everyone's mind. Yes, we're no less obsessed with the Sad Affleck memes (opens in new tab) (and the fact that Jennifer Lopez supposedly said this to her husband (opens in new tab) without realising they were on camera). And the fact that Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had a cute reunion (opens in new tab). And, of course, the former One Direction singer's stage mishap.
A fair few things have happened since then - Rihanna announced she is pregnant during her Super Bowl half-time performance (opens in new tab), and Jennifer Coolidge has finally commented on those Legally Blonde 3 rumours (opens in new tab).
But, back to the Grammys. One A-list table that appeared to be getting a lot of attention on the night was that of Lizzo and Adele. The pair were seated with each other - ahem, icons only - and decided to have their own little knees up.
During an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Lizzo revealed that she almost didn't know what to do when she was announced as the winner of the Record of the Year award due to the fact that she'd been secretly necking tequila with Adele.
She said: "I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn't even really know what the categories were at this point.
"We were like, 'Wait. Did they do best new artist?' We didn't even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, 'Smile, smile.' When they called my name I was in total shock because I didn't expect to win at all."
Lizzo added that she snuck in a flask of tequila for herself, plus a white wine for the Someone Like You singer, but continued: "I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers."
Oh dear!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
These are officially the 9 best water-based lubes, according to sexual wellness pros
Perfect for partners or toys (or both).
By Chloe Gray
-
Rihanna reveals that she's pregnant during the Super Bowl half-time show
Icons only.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Charli XCX speaks out about sexism in the music industry at the BRITs 2023
Artists weighed in on the long debate over sexism in the music industry
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Harry Styles' dancers explain why the Grammys performance went in the wrong direction
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Lip reader claims this is what J-Lo and Ben Affleck were saying during Grammys 'argument'
A clip of the couple appearing to bicker has been doing the rounds online
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Lizzo's reaction to Beyoncé arriving at the Grammys is going viral
Amazing.
By Dionne Brighton
-
Ben Affleck becomes another hilarious meme after his 'bored' Grammys appearance
Oh, Ben.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here is the full GRAMMYs 2023 winners list
There were some big wins last night!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Designer handbags, lipo vouchers, luxury travel memberships and a robot dog - here’s what’s in the GRAMMYs goodie bags this year
It's definitely a mixed bag
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Adele opens up about 'really bad' health condition that affects her ability to walk
'I have to waddle these days.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Adele is reportedly set to start selling her own brand of luggage and lingerie
Will you be stocking up on Adele-approved products?
By Sarah Finley