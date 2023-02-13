Lizzo says she got 'so drunk' with Adele at the Grammys after sneaking in tequila

It has been a whole week since the Grammys and it's still on everyone's mind. Yes, we're no less obsessed with the Sad Affleck memes (opens in new tab) (and the fact that Jennifer Lopez supposedly said this to her husband (opens in new tab) without realising they were on camera). And the fact that Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had a cute reunion (opens in new tab). And, of course, the former One Direction singer's stage mishap.

A fair few things have happened since then - Rihanna announced she is pregnant during her Super Bowl half-time performance (opens in new tab), and Jennifer Coolidge has finally commented on those Legally Blonde 3 rumours (opens in new tab).

But, back to the Grammys. One A-list table that appeared to be getting a lot of attention on the night was that of Lizzo and Adele. The pair were seated with each other - ahem, icons only - and decided to have their own little knees up.

During an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Lizzo revealed that she almost didn't know what to do when she was announced as the winner of the Record of the Year award due to the fact that she'd been secretly necking tequila with Adele.

She said: "I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn't even really know what the categories were at this point.

"We were like, 'Wait. Did they do best new artist?' We didn't even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, 'Smile, smile.' When they called my name I was in total shock because I didn't expect to win at all."

Lizzo added that she snuck in a flask of tequila for herself, plus a white wine for the Someone Like You singer, but continued: "I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers."

Oh dear!