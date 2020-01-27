The best outfits from the Grammys 2020

Awards season is well under way, and while we’ll have to wait just a little while longer for the Oscars, last night saw the biggest names in music descend on LA (ok, so they were probably just a limo ride away, but you get the idea) for the Grammy Awards 2020.

Last year, celebs such as John Legend and Ariana Grande famously didn’t attend, however this season they turned out in force, apart from Lady Gaga, who skipped the event for the first time in 5 years.

The Jonas brothers were all there, accompanied by their respective wives who included Sophie Turner in a sparkling mini dress, and Priyanka Chopra in a sweeping tassle dress.

And while Ariana may have been snubbed when it came to winning an award, she certainly stole the show on the red carpet thanks to a 20-feet wide custom tulle gown by Giambattista Valli, which she paired with Christian Louboutin heels.

A big trend on the red carpet was white, with Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and Lizzo all dressing in shades of cream – the latter added a touch of drama to her fitted dress thanks to a big faux fur shrug and plenty of diamonds.

Lana del Ray meanwhile made a case for head-to-toe sequins in a silver sequin dress which gave major vintage vibes, a signature look for the singer.

In the colourful camp, Chrissy Teigen was a tangerine dream in a ruffled dress, while FKW Twigs and Jameela Jamil looked divine in pink and purple. Of course, the men also brought extra style points to the red carpet, and we particularly loved John Legend’s asymmetric suit and the Jonas brothers’ metallic and brocade dinner jackets.

Scroll down for our favourite looks from the Grammy Awards 2020, from Camila Cabello to Lana Del Ray and Chrissy Teigen.