The 2025 Met Gala is well and truly underway with a host of stylish celebs hitting the red carpet offering their take on this year's theme: Black Dandyism. Yet while the outfits are delivering, I can’t keep my eyes off one element in particular—the jewellery.

This year, sparkle is well and truly on the menu with show-stopping jewels providing the ultimate finishing touch to these superfine styles. From statement brooches paired with slick tailoring to vintage inspired necklaces worn alongside caped gowns and sleek shirting alike, these pieces are so much more than just an accessory.

But, while statement pieces are definitely leading the way, they aren't the only jewellery trends making an appearance at this year's Met. On the more wearable side, many have opted for elegant pearls and delicate necklaces, proving there's always space for dainty jewels too.

To see the best pieces for yourself, take a closer look at my favourite jewellery looks from the Met Gala 2025 below. And, because I'm sure we're nowhere near done yet, I'll be updating this story as the night goes on so you can stay up to date on the best (and sparkliest) styles as they take to the carpet...

The best jewellery looks from the Met Gala 2025

1. Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Anne Hathaway wearing Bulgari

Anne Hathaway Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Coco Jones

Coco Jones Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Demi Moore

Demi Moore Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Doja Cat

Doja Cat Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12. Priyanka Chopra wearing Bulgari

Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

13. Nicole Kidman wearing Cindy Chao

Nicole Kidman Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

14. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. Sora Choi

Sora Choi Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16. Shakira

Shakira Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

17. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

18. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

19. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2025 Best Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)
