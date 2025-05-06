All the most breathtakingly beautiful jewellery from the Met Gala 2025 red carpet
From chokers to brooches, they’ve turned up the sparkle
The 2025 Met Gala is well and truly underway with a host of stylish celebs hitting the red carpet offering their take on this year's theme: Black Dandyism. Yet while the outfits are delivering, I can’t keep my eyes off one element in particular—the jewellery.
This year, sparkle is well and truly on the menu with show-stopping jewels providing the ultimate finishing touch to these superfine styles. From statement brooches paired with slick tailoring to vintage inspired necklaces worn alongside caped gowns and sleek shirting alike, these pieces are so much more than just an accessory.
But, while statement pieces are definitely leading the way, they aren't the only jewellery trends making an appearance at this year's Met. On the more wearable side, many have opted for elegant pearls and delicate necklaces, proving there's always space for dainty jewels too.
To see the best pieces for yourself, take a closer look at my favourite jewellery looks from the Met Gala 2025 below. And, because I'm sure we're nowhere near done yet, I'll be updating this story as the night goes on so you can stay up to date on the best (and sparkliest) styles as they take to the carpet...
The best jewellery looks from the Met Gala 2025
1. Lupita Nyong'o
2. Miley Cyrus
3. Gabrielle Union-Wade
4. Sadie Sink
5. Dua Lipa
6. Anne Hathaway wearing Bulgari
7. Kerry Washington
8. Gigi Hadid
9. Coco Jones
10. Demi Moore
11. Doja Cat
12. Priyanka Chopra wearing Bulgari
13. Nicole Kidman wearing Cindy Chao
14. Laura Harrier
15. Sora Choi
16. Shakira
17. Kendall Jenner
18. Hailey Bieber
19. Kim Kardashian
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
