The 2025 Met Gala is well and truly underway with a host of stylish celebs hitting the red carpet offering their take on this year's theme: Black Dandyism. Yet while the outfits are delivering, I can’t keep my eyes off one element in particular—the jewellery.

This year, sparkle is well and truly on the menu with show-stopping jewels providing the ultimate finishing touch to these superfine styles. From statement brooches paired with slick tailoring to vintage inspired necklaces worn alongside caped gowns and sleek shirting alike, these pieces are so much more than just an accessory.

But, while statement pieces are definitely leading the way, they aren't the only jewellery trends making an appearance at this year's Met. On the more wearable side, many have opted for elegant pearls and delicate necklaces, proving there's always space for dainty jewels too.

To see the best pieces for yourself, take a closer look at my favourite jewellery looks from the Met Gala 2025 below. And, because I'm sure we're nowhere near done yet, I'll be updating this story as the night goes on so you can stay up to date on the best (and sparkliest) styles as they take to the carpet...

The best jewellery looks from the Met Gala 2025

1. Lupita Nyong'o

2. Miley Cyrus

3. Gabrielle Union-Wade

4. Sadie Sink

5. Dua Lipa

6. Anne Hathaway wearing Bulgari

7. Kerry Washington

8. Gigi Hadid

9. Coco Jones

10. Demi Moore

11. Doja Cat

12. Priyanka Chopra wearing Bulgari

13. Nicole Kidman wearing Cindy Chao

14. Laura Harrier

15. Sora Choi

16. Shakira

17. Kendall Jenner

18. Hailey Bieber

19. Kim Kardashian

