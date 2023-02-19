BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: all the best looks live on arrival

The BAFTA red carpet this year is already set to be one to remember. Celebrities from the big screen are returning to the red carpet tonight to celebrate all things film. For the first time ever the BAFTA awards are being held at Southbank's Royal Festival Hall. Plus, the Queen will receive a special tribute at the Baftas this year, too.
Keep scrolling to see all the BAFTA 2023 red carpet looks live on arrival.
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore in Saint Laurent.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton.
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie is sticking with the all black Wednesday film for the BAFTA red carpet in Giles Deacon.
Emma Thompson
Austin Butler
Austin Butler in Alexander McQueen
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh has arrived to the BAFTAs red carpet in Dior couture and Bulgari jewellery. We are obsessed.
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales return to the BAFTAs in style. We are loving Kate's contrasting gloves and gold jewellery.
Florence Pugh in Harris Reed.
Lashana Lynch (opens in new tab) arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in Fendi.
Viola Davis in Stella McCartney
Cate Blanchett in Maison Margiela
Anya Taylor-Joy in Schiaparelli
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Lily James in Tamara Ralph
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe in Alexander McQueen