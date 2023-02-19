Live

BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: all the best looks live on arrival

Dionne Brighton
By Dionne Brighton
Sofia Piza

The BAFTA red carpet this year is already set to be one to remember. Celebrities from the big screen are returning to the red carpet tonight to celebrate all things film. For the first time ever the BAFTA awards are being held at Southbank's Royal Festival Hall. Plus, the Queen will receive a special tribute at the Baftas this year, too.

Keep scrolling to see all the BAFTA 2023 red carpet looks live on arrival.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore BAFTAS red carpet 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore in Saint Laurent.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas BAFTAs red carpet 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie BAFTA red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie is sticking with the all black Wednesday film for the BAFTA red carpet in Giles Deacon.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson BAFATA red carpet 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Austin Butler

Austin Butler BAFTA red carpet 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Austin Butler in Alexander McQueen

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett BAFTA red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh bafta red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh has arrived to the BAFTAs red carpet in Dior couture and Bulgari jewellery. We are obsessed. 

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales return to the BAFTAs in style. We are loving Kate's contrasting gloves and gold jewellery. 

Florence Pugh in Harris Reed.

BAFTA red carpet live 2023 Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BAFTA red carpet 2023 live: lashana lynch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch (opens in new tab) arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in Fendi. 

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis in Stella McCartney

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett in Maison Margiela

anya taylor joy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy in Schiaparelli

sophie turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Lily James

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily James in Tamara Ralph

eddie redmayne

(Image credit: Getty images)

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe in Alexander McQueen

