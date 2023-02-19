BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: all the best looks live on arrival

The BAFTA red carpet this year is already set to be one to remember. Celebrities from the big screen are returning to the red carpet tonight to celebrate all things film. For the first time ever the BAFTA awards are being held at Southbank's Royal Festival Hall. Plus, the Queen will receive a special tribute at the Baftas this year, too.

Keep scrolling to see all the BAFTA 2023 red carpet looks live on arrival.