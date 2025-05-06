One of the most hotly anticipated red-carpet events in the fashion calendar—if not, the whole world—the 2025 Met Gala took place in New York last night, with major celebrities descending on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in dazzling designer looks for the occasion.

This year's theme was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', in line with the Costume Institute's spring exhibition—and guests certainly got creative with their sartorial interpretations of the dress code. Many chose to champion Black designers on the night, while tailoring and ensembles inspired by the dandyism movement were also prominent on the red carpet.

And while all the stars brought their fashion A-game to the legendary steps of the Met, some were simply a cut above the rest. So, after much deliberation, we bring you Marie Claire UK's definitive list of the 15 best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.

From Rihanna in Marc Jacobs and Doechii in Louis Vuitton, to FKA Twigs flying the flag for British brand Wales Bonner, these were our favourite fashion moments from the night.

The 15 best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna

In what will likely go down as the most iconic pregnancy announcements of all time, Rihanna stepped onto the red carpet in a custom-made, bump-revealing look by Marc Jacobs.

Doja Cat

The singer stunned in an Eighties-inspired look by Marc Jacobs, complete with dramatic shoulder pads and an animal-print bustier.

Doechii

Doechii quite literally rocked Louis Vuitton from head to toe for her Met Gala debut, in a Pharrell-designed short suit, knee-high socks, chunky flats and a logo embellishment on her cheek.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross made a grand return to the Met Gala red carpet some 22 years after her last appearance, so naturally she had to bring the drama for the occasion. The legendary singer did just that in an 18-foot feathered cape embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren, styled with a silver embellished gown and supersize headpiece.

Janelle Monáe

Never one to do things by halves, Monáe wore two custom Thom Browne looks created in collaboration with award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell.

Zendaya

Zendaya's supremely chic white suit was designed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, and paid sartorial homage to the 'zoot suits' that were staples of the Black dandyism movement.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's interpretation of the Met Gala theme was decidedly different from the rest, and all the better for it. Styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and custom-made by Miu Miu, her golden gown referenced a dress worn by Josephine Baker that was made by Black couture dressmaker Zelda Wynn Valdes.

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs flew the flag for British design talent in a Twenties-style flapper dress by Grace Wales Bonner, also inspired by the legendary Josephine Baker.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Turner-Smith's burgundy leather Burberry look was nothing short of a triumph, and inspired by an 1891 portrait of Black equestrian Selina Lazevski, during the Belle Époque in Paris.

Laura Harrier

Gap's Creative Director Zac Posen looked to archival photos of Harrier's father and grandfather dressed in their Sunday best as inspiration for the actor's red carpet look. We love the resulting GapStudio look, made from industrial raw unbleached denim and duchesse silk-satin for a dramatic contrast.

Alicia Keys

The singer brought some much-needed colour and pattern to the Met Gala steps, in a burgundy pinstripe suit by Moncler, co-ordinating puffer shawl and beaded headpiece.

Jennie

The Blackpink star and Chanel ambassador stunned in a black and white tuxedo gown by the French fashion house.

Jenna Ortega

Ortega's Balmain gown was made entirely from metal rulers used by pattern-makers, taking the night's 'Tailored For You' dress code quite literally.

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear star's embellished dress and leather tailcoat were designed by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, and inspired by the 'Dandiest men' in her family, her dad and grandfather.

Zoe Saldaña

Saldaña stunned in a sculpted suit corset gown by Thom Browne.