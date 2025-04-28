The 10 best dresses celebrities from Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Gala

Celebrating the brand's marine-inspired collection

Tiffany &amp; Co. Blue Book gala imagery
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza's avatar
By
published
in News

With this year's award season behind us, and the anticipation of next week's Met Gala building, it's no wonder we're already missing the stream of red carpet glamour.

Luckily, the stars have aligned once again this weekend as some of our favourite celebrities gathered in New York for Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Gala. Set in the MET Museum, one week ahead of its own gala, the event itself served as a preview of what's to come next Monday—and if we're judging by the looks of it, we are set to witness some stellar fashion moments.

The style set came together to celebrate the Tiffany & Co. high jewellery collection, and the evening saw a strong focus on the brand's craftsmanship and legacy. Named 'Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder', the collection draws inspiration from marine beauty and mystery, honouring French jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger’s iconic aquatic design.

Naturally notable designs and pieces from Tiffany & Co adorned the necks, ears and hands of attendees. Anya Taylor-Joy, in particular, donned a three-piece matching set that included a necklace, earrings, and a ring in 18k white and yellow gold scattered with diamonds. While the ever-stylish Greta Lee, opted for a four-piece set in 18k yellow gold and platinum.

With an evocative colour palette that reflects the shimmer and light of the ocean and its creatures, the collection reinterprets marine wonder through Tiffany's distinctive, timeless lens. Celebrating this creative masterpiece, we've rounded up our top 10 best-dressed celebrities of the night- jewellery included, of course.

Best dressed celebrities from the Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Gala:

Taylor Russel in Conner Ives and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Taylor Russel at the Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Blue Book gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Rosie Huntington-Whitley at Tiffany & Co. Jewellery gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison in Givenchy and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Mikey Madison at the Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Blue Book gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy in vintage Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Tiffany & Co. Jewellery blue book gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee in LII and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Tiffany & Co. Blue Book gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alicia Keys in Givenchy and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Alicia Keys at the Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Blue Book gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union-Wade in Danielle Frankel and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Gabrielle Union at the Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Blue Book gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camille Cottin in Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Camille Cottin at Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Blue Book gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ai Tominaga in Ashlynn Park and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Tiffany & Co. Jewellery gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoey Deutch in Victoria Beckham and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Zoey Deutch at Tiffany & Co. gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸