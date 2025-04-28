The 10 best dresses celebrities from Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Gala

With this year's award season behind us, and the anticipation of next week's Met Gala building, it's no wonder we're already missing the stream of red carpet glamour.

Luckily, the stars have aligned once again this weekend as some of our favourite celebrities gathered in New York for Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Gala. Set in the MET Museum, one week ahead of its own gala, the event itself served as a preview of what's to come next Monday—and if we're judging by the looks of it, we are set to witness some stellar fashion moments.

The style set came together to celebrate the Tiffany & Co. high jewellery collection, and the evening saw a strong focus on the brand's craftsmanship and legacy. Named 'Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder', the collection draws inspiration from marine beauty and mystery, honouring French jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger’s iconic aquatic design.

Naturally notable designs and pieces from Tiffany & Co adorned the necks, ears and hands of attendees. Anya Taylor-Joy, in particular, donned a three-piece matching set that included a necklace, earrings, and a ring in 18k white and yellow gold scattered with diamonds. While the ever-stylish Greta Lee, opted for a four-piece set in 18k yellow gold and platinum.

With an evocative colour palette that reflects the shimmer and light of the ocean and its creatures, the collection reinterprets marine wonder through Tiffany's distinctive, timeless lens. Celebrating this creative masterpiece, we've rounded up our top 10 best-dressed celebrities of the night- jewellery included, of course.

Best dressed celebrities from the Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025 Gala:

Taylor Russel in Conner Ives and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Mikey Madison in Givenchy and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Anya Taylor-Joy in vintage Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Greta Lee in LII and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Alicia Keys in Givenchy and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Gabrielle Union-Wade in Danielle Frankel and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Camille Cottin in Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Ai Tominaga in Ashlynn Park and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Zoey Deutch in Victoria Beckham and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

