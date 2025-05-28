Natalie Portman has had dozens of red carpet hits over the years—each ensemble more different than the one before. But throughout numerous movie premieres and award shows—not to mention hundreds of designers—there's one look that has become a Portman's calling card. And she's spent years honing it to perfection.

On May 27, the May September actor touched down in Rome, Italy, for Dior's latest Cruise fashion show. She was draped entirely in ivory ruffles, wearing a one-shoulder ball gown from the luxury label. Portman wrapped one of the gown's many chiffon layers around her neck like a scarf before topping with an ankle-length topcoat, also in white.

With her hair pulled back in a sleek low-pony, Portman's outfit was a perfect mixture of Jackie and Black Swan, two of her most iconic films.

Natalie Portman wore a floor-length ruffled dress at Dior Cruise 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This outfit, while stunning, doesn't exist in a vacuum. Portman has been evolving her aesthetic for nearly two decades, wearing similar styles on various red carpets.

For example, almost 17 years ago to the day, Portman wore another elaborately ruffled A-line dress to the annual amFAR Gala held at Cannes. The design also featured a one-shoulder neckline and several tiers of white folds, before ending in a voluminous, asymmetrical skirt.

Nearly two decades earlier, Portman wore another ruffled white gown in Cannes on May 22, 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years ago, Portman wore a second white ruffled style on the 2023 Cannes red carpet. She chose a cupcake-style ball gown, modelled off one of Dior's most recognisable archival dresses: the Junon. This design had a strapless embellished bodice and a scalloped skirt trimmed with navy blue sequins. (Portman nodded toward the gown again at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, in a black-and-silver recreation of another archival piece topped with a bow.)

Portman later attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a scalloped white dress, also from Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Academy Award-nominee has relied on Dior for almost as long as she's been in Hollywood. At this Cruise show, held among the relics of ancient Rome, she likely found another dress to add to her ever-expanding wardrobe. Watch this space: Portman's signature look will undoubtedly continue to evolve.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This article was originally published on Marie Claire