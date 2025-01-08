Laura Weir is the British Fashion Council’s new CEO

After announcing Caroline Rush will be stepping down from her post as CEO last September, the British Fashion Council (BFC) have finally named her successor. Laura Weir, current executive creative director at Selfridges and former editor of ES Magazine, will start her new role on 28th April 2025.

David Pemsel, BFC Chair said “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Laura Weir as the incoming CEO of the BFC. Laura has worked alongside established and emerging designers, creative talent, industry leaders and press throughout her career over the past two decades. Her experience gives her an understanding of the complexities of the fashion industry ecosystem, and the strategic foresight to be able to lead positive transformation and initiatives to drive the next chapter of the BFC both domestically and globally, supported by a brilliant team.”

Laura Weir (Image credit: BFC)

Rush will exit the business in June, after closing the 24/25 financial year and giving sufficient time for handover. Weir, who has also held senior editorial positions at British Vogue and The Sunday Times, said: “I am honoured to lead the BFC’s next chapter at an exciting and pivotal time for the British fashion industry. I look forward to working with the BFC team to champion culture and creativity to catalyse growth for British fashion, both domestically and globally. I will focus on support for emerging and established designers and strengthening our pipeline of British creative talent.”

She joins the BFC at a difficult moment. Following Brexit, the pandemic and the collapse of Matches, the UK fashion industry and its designers face many challenges.

Caroline Rush at the British Fashion Awards in December (Image credit: BFC)

In her new role, Weir will oversee the BFC, working with designers, industry partners and government bodies to further the organisation’s mission of championing British fashion. She will lead key events in Britain's fashion calendar including London Fashion Week and the annual Fashion Awards.

Closing her statement, she said: It is a privilege to champion the diversity and ingenuity that defines British fashion, and to lead a mission which will inspire generations to come.”