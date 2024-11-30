Drop everything! Now you can shop Kate Moss' most iconic outfits with her debut Zara collection

It feels like not a day goes by without a celebrity collaboration landing in my inbox, so you'll excuse me if they don't immediately grab my attention. Especially as they don't often, ahem, deliver.

But as soon as I saw the Kate Moss x Zara alert, I knew it was going to be something special, and when I opened the email, my initial thoughts were confirmed.

I still remember my first Kate Moss high-street collaboration buy. A 1940s-inspired tea dress with a swallow print and keyhole detail, part of her first of several drops for Topshop (RIP) in 2007.

Almost two decades later, the supermodel-turned-designer hasn't lost her magic touch.

The party season capsule was designed by Moss and her long-term collaborator, stylist Katy England, and is inspired by Kate's own (much covetable) archive pieces.

(Image credit: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

These have all been reworked and given a modern twist for this festive season. There is a silver lurex dress which, if I'm not mistaken, is a nod to Kate's iconic gold 2005 Glastonbury look.

There is a black sequin dress and sheer cape that reminds me of the ensemble she wore to Claridges to celebrate her birthday in 2004.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, leopard print flats are pared with a 1940s-style peach silk shirt and skirt, a 1930s vintage tea dress is style with sexy red heels, and a crystal bralette is layered under a satin blazer.

(Image credit: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

Each piece in the collection perfectly encapsulates the model's iconic and enduring style, the result of hours spent lovingly trawling through vintage stores.

As well as her own style, Kate Moss cites the seventies of Charlotte Rampling and Lauren Hutton, Studio 54 and Led Zeppelin as inspirations.

She models her party collection beautifully in a campaign shot by two of her favourite photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

With the exception of a couple of pieces (a couple of horse leather jackets at £699), the collection is temptingly affordable, starting at just £17.99. Shop it below.

Shop Kate Moss x Zara