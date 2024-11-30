Drop everything! Now you can shop Kate Moss' most iconic outfits with her debut Zara collection
Future fashion memorabilia
It feels like not a day goes by without a celebrity collaboration landing in my inbox, so you'll excuse me if they don't immediately grab my attention. Especially as they don't often, ahem, deliver.
But as soon as I saw the Kate Moss x Zara alert, I knew it was going to be something special, and when I opened the email, my initial thoughts were confirmed.
I still remember my first Kate Moss high-street collaboration buy. A 1940s-inspired tea dress with a swallow print and keyhole detail, part of her first of several drops for Topshop (RIP) in 2007.
Almost two decades later, the supermodel-turned-designer hasn't lost her magic touch.
The party season capsule was designed by Moss and her long-term collaborator, stylist Katy England, and is inspired by Kate's own (much covetable) archive pieces.
These have all been reworked and given a modern twist for this festive season. There is a silver lurex dress which, if I'm not mistaken, is a nod to Kate's iconic gold 2005 Glastonbury look.
There is a black sequin dress and sheer cape that reminds me of the ensemble she wore to Claridges to celebrate her birthday in 2004.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Elsewhere, leopard print flats are pared with a 1940s-style peach silk shirt and skirt, a 1930s vintage tea dress is style with sexy red heels, and a crystal bralette is layered under a satin blazer.
Each piece in the collection perfectly encapsulates the model's iconic and enduring style, the result of hours spent lovingly trawling through vintage stores.
As well as her own style, Kate Moss cites the seventies of Charlotte Rampling and Lauren Hutton, Studio 54 and Led Zeppelin as inspirations.
She models her party collection beautifully in a campaign shot by two of her favourite photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
With the exception of a couple of pieces (a couple of horse leather jackets at £699), the collection is temptingly affordable, starting at just £17.99. Shop it below.
Shop Kate Moss x Zara
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
-
Fasted workouts have long been hailed as *the* way to boost metabolism - but new research suggests women have been misled. Here, top experts explain
Worth trying or one to skip?
By Ally Head
-
This is, without a doubt, my favourite moisturiser of all time and I've just seen that it's 25% off
Hydrated, bouncy skin - no matter the weather
By Jazzria Harris
-
Every celebrity with great hair seems to use this one brand—I decided to give it a try now that it's on sale
Spoiler alert: it's worth the hype
By Rebecca Fearn