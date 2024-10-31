Your capsule Autumn/Winter 2024 wardrobe in 12 looks
Soft textures, subtle fabrics and strong style
The perfect wardrobe for Autumn/Winter 2024 consists of long coats, soft textures, subtle fabrics, structured silhouettes and bold colours. Keep reading for the outfits that will add a touch of soft delicacy to a brutalist world.
No winter wardrobe is complete without a rain coat, but this season, make it chic and vaporous, playing around with shiny textures like lacquered cotton. Shape-wise, the more oversized the better.
There is always room for joyful dressing, no matter the season. For Autumn/Winter 2024, we are shunning dark fabrics in favour of bold colours and prints, and we are embracing those, head-to-toe.
When it comes to outerwear, large and textured is the name of the game this season. Make way for pastel hues such as powdery pink when you want a change from your usual black or camel coat, and opt for tactile fabrics such as fluffy wool.
For dressier day events, invest in a classic tailored co-ord set, such as a blazer and pleated skirt - we love this timeless checkered tweed look.
Be bold with your looks this season, and certainly don't be afraid to double up on fabrics. Denim can be elevated thanks to dressier pieces like skirts, layered with elegant cashmere jumpers.
Leather gets an update in the must-have colour of Autumn/Winter 2024: burgundy, and adorns everything from quilted jackets to bermuda shorts, sweaters and knee-high boots.
When it comes to neutrals, softer hues of beige and grey can do wonders to lift a simple black dress and boots. This oversized cashmere coatigan provides the luxury touch your wardrobe needs.
For something punchier, you'll be pleased to hear red is still very much in the sartorial game. Fully embrace the colour with this bold look from Stella McCartney.
And what of eveningwear we hear you ask? We've said it before and we'll say it again: texture, texture, texture. Think coats and dresses adorned with straps and studs. Sheer tulle skirts embellished with sequin motifs, layered over tougher pieces like denim trousers.
This story was originally produced for Marie Claire International @marieclaireinternational
Credits
Photographer: Pelle Lannefors
Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière
Model: Anine van Velzen @ IMG
Make-up: Khela @ Call my agent
Hair: Vincent de Moro @ Airport Agency
Video Director: Alexandre Gamot
Casting: Barbara Blanchard
Production: Roro Mroue @ MMG Artists
Fashion Assistant: Charlotte Wagner
Photographer's Assistant: Alfons Ksyt
Digital Assistant: Julia Dansarie
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
