Your capsule Autumn/Winter 2024 wardrobe in 12 looks

The perfect wardrobe for Autumn/Winter 2024 consists of long coats, soft textures, subtle fabrics, structured silhouettes and bold colours. Keep reading for the outfits that will add a touch of soft delicacy to a brutalist world.

Left: Vaporous coat in lacquered shiny cotton, dress in organic silk Georgette, sandals, all Chloé. Right: Long belted coat in wool and cotton, polyester pleated T-shirt and long skirt, boots, all Issey Miyake (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

No winter wardrobe is complete without a rain coat, but this season, make it chic and vaporous, playing around with shiny textures like lacquered cotton. Shape-wise, the more oversized the better.

There is always room for joyful dressing, no matter the season. For Autumn/Winter 2024, we are shunning dark fabrics in favour of bold colours and prints, and we are embracing those, head-to-toe.

L: Large and long wool coat, Dries Van Noten, boots, Louis Vuitton R: Fantasy wool tweed coat, coordinated cap, Chanel, necklaces, La Môme Bijoux (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

When it comes to outerwear, large and textured is the name of the game this season. Make way for pastel hues such as powdery pink when you want a change from your usual black or camel coat, and opt for tactile fabrics such as fluffy wool.

For dressier day events, invest in a classic tailored co-ord set, such as a blazer and pleated skirt - we love this timeless checkered tweed look.

L: Jacket and pleated skirt in cotton denim, cashmere sweater, Christian Dior, sunglasses, Chloé R: Quilted jacket in veal leather, ribbed knit sweater embroidered with leather, bermuda shorts, belt, rings, boots, all Hermès (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Be bold with your looks this season, and certainly don't be afraid to double up on fabrics. Denim can be elevated thanks to dressier pieces like skirts, layered with elegant cashmere jumpers.

Leather gets an update in the must-have colour of Autumn/Winter 2024: burgundy, and adorns everything from quilted jackets to bermuda shorts, sweaters and knee-high boots.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

L: Oversized Coatigan double-faced pure cashmere, sweater in pure cashmere, long wide cotton skirt, Max Mara, shoes, Church’s R: Fringed scarf, distressed sweater and pants in organic wool, loafers, all Stella McCartney (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

When it comes to neutrals, softer hues of beige and grey can do wonders to lift a simple black dress and boots. This oversized cashmere coatigan provides the luxury touch your wardrobe needs.

For something punchier, you'll be pleased to hear red is still very much in the sartorial game. Fully embrace the colour with this bold look from Stella McCartney.

L: Wool mix coat embellished with studded straps, low cow-boy boots, all Junya Watanabe R: Wool and cotton sweater, embroidered tulle skirt, boots, all Fendi (Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

And what of eveningwear we hear you ask? We've said it before and we'll say it again: texture, texture, texture. Think coats and dresses adorned with straps and studs. Sheer tulle skirts embellished with sequin motifs, layered over tougher pieces like denim trousers.

This story was originally produced for Marie Claire International @marieclaireinternational

Credits

Photographer: Pelle Lannefors

Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière

Model: Anine van Velzen @ IMG

Make-up: Khela @ Call my agent

Hair: Vincent de Moro @ Airport Agency

Video Director: Alexandre Gamot

Casting: Barbara Blanchard

Production: Roro Mroue @ MMG Artists

Fashion Assistant: Charlotte Wagner

Photographer's Assistant: Alfons Ksyt

Digital Assistant: Julia Dansarie