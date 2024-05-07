Forget the bouncy blow out, at the Met Gala, boho waves were officially back

If there’s ever an event to rebel against the beauty trends we’ve become accustomed to seeing, it has to be the Met Gala. A time to embrace the unexpected and push the boundaries of beauty, it’s a red carpet unlike any other, and this year, it definitely didn’t disappoint. From showstopping outfits to exciting beauty looks, all our favourite celebrities took to the cream carpet, with their interpretation of the dress code: The Garden of Time.

While make-up was definitely on the maximalist side (hello bold blush ), there was one unexpected trend that made an appearance and it provided the perfect antidote to the ultra-polished hair looks we’ve been seeing of late. Rather than big, bouncy blowouts, the ultimate Chloé girl squad made up of Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, and Emma Mackey turned things on their head, opting for a more effortless look with soft, boho-inspired waves making a comeback. The effect? An ethereal pairing perfectly matched with the overall theme of this year’s Met Gala: Sleeping Beauties.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But, while laid-back, lived-in waves were definitely the most popular hair style of choice, a few took it one step further proving this is much more than just a Chloé-girl resurgence. Kim Kardashian’s bleach blonde waves were pulled back into a low, loose plait that was only visible from behind, while Riley Keough adorned her tucked-back wavy style with an ultra-long hair bow that fell like a train to her waist. Proof that more undone looks don’t need to be boring? We think so.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to try the look for yourself, the trick is to work with your hair's natural texture. For naturally wavy hair, a spritz of salt spray will help give movement and enhance your shape while straight-haired girls may need to add a texture spray to add grit and hold. For those with naturally curly hair, a waving tong will help manipulate your hair into looser bends. Then simply leave it as is or add your favourite hair accessory to take the look to the next level.