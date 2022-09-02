Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

From Justin Bieber to the Kardashians, over the last few years, Calvin Klein has released quite a number of star-studded advertising campaigns. Though as far as the brand’s ads are concerned, there is nothing more iconic than the images featuring the one and only Kate Moss.

Moss first appeared in a campaign for Calvin Klein in 1992. The black and white photographs (which pictured her alongside Mark Wahlberg) can be credited for subsequently catapulting her modelling career, and making the then 18-year-old a household name.

Now, exactly 30 years later, Moss’ daughter Lila is following in her footsteps having just appeared in her very own Calvin Klein campaign for the brand’s Fall ‘22 collection. In the image, the 19-year-old model is pictured wearing a black vest top and low-slung jeans with Calvin Klein branding on full display.

The campaign was shot by Alasdair McLellan and features a number of other stars including Susan Sarandon, Chloë Sevigny, Precious Lee and more.

While Moss’ daughter is now carrying on her legacy, in the years since Kate’s 1992 campaign, the model has spoken out about the less than ideal work environment she was subjected to at the time of her first Calvin Klein shoot. Last month, Moss appeared on the Desert Island Discs podcast and explained that the shoot brought up “not very good memories.”

Moss revealed that she felt “vulnerable and scared,” at the time. “I think they played on my vulnerability,” she said. “I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that.”

We can only hope that with her mum by her side, Lila’s experience was entirely different.