On Sunday, awards season kicked off with the Golden Globes, and as has become the norm, actresses used the event to make a political statement, be it on stage – such as Michelle Williams defending abortion rights – or on the red carpet, like Olivia Colman.

The Crown actress wore a red dress by Emilia Wickstead, which featured statement puff sleeves and a sweeping train. But the statement she made featured in her jewellery, which you might have missed entirely at first glance.

Olivia wore a ring featuring the ERA 50:50 logo, an organisation campaigning for an equal gender balance on the British stage and on screen by 2020.

The award-winner has been vocal about the lack of representation in the past, recently stating she ‘bloody well hopes’ she’s paid the same as her The Crown co-star Tobias Menzies, who portrays Prince Philip.

She is not the only actress who has been campaigning for equal pay in the US, with Frances McDormand, Patricia Arquette and Halle Berry all dedicating their Oscars speech to the issue in previous years.

With the BAFTAs and Oscars yet to come, we can expect a lot more debate, and we are here for it.