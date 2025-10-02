No Front Row Invitation? No Problem—Welcome to the Era of the Fashion Show Watch Party

In a world that calls for inclusivity, fashion has long been guilty of walking in the opposite direction. Take the fashion show as a prime example: a dimly lit room, an exclusive guest list, and "strictly non-transferable" stamped across the invite. If you’re not on the list, you’re not getting in. And for those left outside those coveted four walls? We’re relegated to a social media livestream—a decidedly less thrilling affair. Until now.

Ever heard of a fashion show watch party? You’re about to. For the first time, we have a solution to the catwalk’s fierce exclusivity. And, refreshingly, everyone’s invited.

It all began with disappointment. When influencer Lyas didn’t receive an invitation to the Dior show in June, he didn’t sulk—he improvised. Projecting the livestream onto a screen in a small Parisian bar, he drew an unexpectedly large crowd. The watch party was born, and with it, a community of fashion fans ready to rewrite how we experience the catwalk.

Unsurprisingly, the idea immediately took off, and Lyas has since hosted events across London, Milan and Paris this season, with crowds of over 1,000 people flocking to La Watch Party venues.

Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 26 (Image credit: Saint Laurent)

But why the sudden success? According to chartered fashion psychologist and author of The Psychology of Fashion, professor Carolyn Mair: "Fashion week watch parties mark a striking reversal of the traditional dynamics of the runway. Whereas the front row has long symbolised exclusivity, hierarchy and quiet observation, watch parties are communal, noisy and participatory."

It’s that sense of community—so often absent inside the hushed show space—that makes all the difference. "Psychologically, that shift matters because humans are inherently social beings, and shared experiences amplify emotion. Being in a room where others are reacting, debating, and celebrating generates a sense of belonging and collective elevation that can’t be replicated in isolation," Mair adds.

La Watch Party, Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: La Watch Party)

In many ways, those filling the watch parties could be considered the luxury labels’ true community. They’re the ones willing to travel, not for a front-row seat, but for the chance to immerse themselves in a room full of like-minded people with one common passion. "For luxury labels, this shift is both a challenge and an opportunity," says Mair. "Exclusivity has historically underpinned luxury’s appeal, and watch parties appear to democratise the runway. Yet today, people want more than passive observation, they want to feel part of the story."

For Paris Fashion Week, La Watch Party has officially cemented its place on the (unofficial) schedule. Picture an oversized laptop screen streaming up to two shows a day—from Saint Laurent and Courrèges to Loewe, Balenciaga and beyond. The full line-up is shared via the La Watch Party Instagram, with a polished press release to match (yes, it now has its own PR machine). "It marks a cultural shift that Lyas has been shaping from the very start: fashion as an open door, a shared heartbeat, and a movement that belongs to everyone," the release reads.

And the opportunity here is vast. "Brands that embrace watch parties transform fashion shows from spectacles to social rituals of belonging. In doing so, they foster community, deepen emotional connection and build loyalty," Mair stresses. So far, only Mac Cosmetics has tapped into the potential. Where the rest of the industry goes from here—we’ll find out in February.