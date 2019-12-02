Our Editor’s mark each Net-a-Porter sale in their diaries as the deals and offers are just too good to miss. This Black Friday you can shop an incredible 30% off their seasonal edit – think, Jimmy Choo knee high boots and floral dresses from the Vampire’s Wife .

We’ve compiled an edit of the best jewellery, bags, shoes, dresses, blazers and jeans to shop now and wear all season long…

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2019 will fall on the 29th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 2nd December.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking loads of £££ off designer and high-street clothing. Perfect if you want to buy gifts or update your wardrobe for party season. Why it’s called Black Friday varies a bit, some believe it dates back to the 60s, when the shopping phenomenon began, where so many people turned up to shop that it caused gridlock.

Another explanation is that thanks to their profits, stores go from being in the red to being in the black.

In the UK, it only really started getting popular when Amazon brought it over in 2010. Asda, who are owned by America’s biggest retailer Walmart, followed suit in 2013.

Is Black Friday good for clothing deals?

In one word: yes. Sure, you can grab yourself some seriously good tech deals, like cheap TVs, Sat Navs, Fitbits and Nutribullets, but there are some amazing black Friday clothing deals to be had as high-street retailers and designers keep up with them. Some will do up to 50% off sales on selected lines, while others will have discount codes to use on everything. So it’s well worth waiting for Black Friday if you were thinking of buying a new coat/bag/[insert relevant fashion item here] anyway.

Black Friday clothing deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe, there’s no time better than Black Friday to buy those investment pieces you’ve been dreaming of. Since the Black Friday clothing deals start to kick off, we’ve seen a lot of gorgeous footwear coming from the likes of ALDO and we’ve seen jeans, bags and more out at Topshop (which went live, woohoo!).

