The Only Itinerary You’ll Ever Need for Vintage Shopping in London

Vintage shopping has become a serious art for me. Everywhere I travel—from New York and Los Angeles to Amsterdam and Paris—I’m always on the hunt for unique, second-hand pieces to add to my wardrobe, and spend a good amount of time immersing myself in the local vintage fashion scene.

Add to this the fact that while living in New York I worked at Bedford Vintage and saw the behind-the-scenes process of curation first-hand, and it's safe to say that I consider myself something of a vintage shopping expert by now.

It's only natural, then, that during my month-long stint in London, I immediately set out to explore the city's vast vintage offering—and have turned my findings into the ultimate shopping itinerary.

Whether you're the type (like me) who is willing to dig through bottomless bins and sift through packed racks of clothes, or someone who is looking for a more curated selection, I've tailored my London vintage shopping guide to help you maximise your time in the best possible way.

So, without further ado, these are the 7 essential shops and markets for the perfect weekend of vintage shopping in London—conveniently all within walking distance to charming local coffee shops and buzzy restaurants.

The Best Vintage Shops in London

Portobello Road Market

Passing by the colourful and lively houses in Notting Hill, you'll find yourself surrounded by numerous vendors selling everything from bags to jewellery and clothing at a variety of prices.

If you're after high-end designer clothing and bags, you'll likely come across stalls full of vintage Burberry, Gucci, and Prada bags hanging above it. Accessories are undoubtedly the highlight of this market, and jewellery in particular. I found plenty of keepsake pieces while visiting, but I feel particularly proud of a delicate heart-shaped necklace I found for just £7.

Best for: Bargain-hunting

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am-7pm

Address: Portobello Road, W11 1LJ

Chillie London

A little higher in price point is Chillie London. Primarily selling vintage and upcycled jackets, you're guarantee to find your next statement piece for the unpredictable weather here. For those feeling extra crafty, the store also offers a workshop on how to upcycle garments yourself.

Best for: Statement jackets

Hours: Monday: 9 am - 5 pm; Tuesday and Friday: 9 am - 3 pm; Wednesday and Thursday: 9 am - 4 pm

Address: 223 Portobello Road, W11 1LU

Hot Futures

Although it's technically listed as an eyewear company, Hot Futures also boasts a stellar selection of vintage pieces. Its offerings can be somewhat limited, and prices on the higher end, but this is the place to go hunting for rare designer pieces, along with a pair of sunglasses from a small business.

Best for: Designer gems

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 6pm

Address: 223 Portobello Rd, W11 1LU

Brick Lane Vintage Market

Up for another fantastic market? Brick Lane's very own vintage market is a great place to find a variety of items—including trinkets. Their Instagram is also really cheeky if you're looking for a good laugh, while also taking style notes from East London's cool crowd.

Best for: East London cool

Hours: Monday to Friday, 11am-6:30pm; Saturday 11am-6pm; Sunday 10am-6pm

Address: 85 Brick Lane, E1 6QL

Y2K Vintage

Y2K Vintage is a must for those seeking a look reminiscent of Paris Hilton in the era when Kim Kardashian was her assistant. I bought at least three pieces when I last visited, and while it has locations in both Brick Lane and Portobello Road, the former has a larger selection. With its low- to mid-price point, this is a great spot for picking up a fun going-out top before hitting the town.

Best for: Fashion nostalgia

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am-7pm

Address: 214 Brick Lane, E1 6SA

Serotonin Vintage

Serotonin Vintage made its way into Bella Hadid's closet with not one but two pieces—and if it's good enough for her, it's definitely good enough for us.

This is the place to go for novel designer pieces that exude chic—but be warned, they come with the higher price-tags to match, particularly for the rare inventory.

Best for: Cult luxury finds

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am-8pm; Sunday 1-8pm

Address: 194 Brick Lane, E1 6SA

Vintage Planet

For 22 years, Vintage Planet has shaped the vintage shopping experience in London. It has a vast collection of clothing and accessories at various price points, but due to its size, it requires a little bit more time spent sifting through to find those treasures. Trust, me though: it's well worth the effort—and there are frequent sales, too.

Hours: Monday to Friday 11am-6:30pm; Saturday 11am-6pm; Sunday 10am-6pm

Address: B4, Unit 5/6, Vintage Planet, Brick Lane Vintage Market, 91 Brick Ln, E1 6QL