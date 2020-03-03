Or, how to look effortlessly put together like Alexa Chung, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and co.

Mixing vintage with high-street clothing is the key to being trendy as well as sustainable. But vintage shopping isn’t easy, you can easily spend hours in a store and walk out with nothing – which is why online shopping is the answer.

We’ve rounded up the best online vintage clothing stores for you, whether you’re after designer handbags to invest in, like a vintage Chanel 2.55 bag, or the perfect retro band t-shirt.

ASOS Marketplace is a great place to start, with its offering of vintage boutiques, individual designers and independent labels. All pieces are modelled by real people, they call it ‘the people’s runway’, so you know exactly what you’re getting. The Marketplace blog is a great source of style inspiration, too. Bravo, ASOS.

You are very safe in Stella’s hands. Having worked at Levi’s, Marks & Spencer, Topshop and own a stall at Portobello Market (Kate Moss and Stella McCartney were regulars, FYI), she set up The Stellar Boutique. It’s bursting with one-off gems from designers and artists from all over the world. Warning: you will lose hours of your life pouring over Stella’s cleverly curated collections.

Set up in 2006, It’s Vintage Darling is a fabulous site where each item – we’re talking everything from shoes and designer dresses to homeware – is handpicked by the dedicated staff – personal shopping at its best.

You’ve probably already heard of Beyond Retro. And for good reason. What started off in an old, disused dairy factory in East London, has grown so much that now they have shops in Brick Lane, Dalston, Soho, Brighton, and even Sweden. In store, they pride themselves on providing an ‘enchanting and unexpected shopping experience’, and the online offerings are just as dreamy.

With clothes for men, women and children from the 20s to 80s, Rokit is a veritable treasure trove of vintage and retro gems. The site is so easy to use with a search-by-era tool that we just love.

Shar, a life-long admirer of all things Marilyn Monroe, founded Retro Daisy to satisfy her craving for vintage glamour. A real labour of love, the Retro Daisy site has a very personal feel and is filled with bombshell pieces from the 40s, 50s and 60s.

A vintage-hunter’s idea of heaven, this shop curates vintage clothes, fine art, furniture and jewellery from across Europe and America. Mainly aimed at those with bigger budget.

Farfetch brings together boutiques from all over the world, including the best vintage stores. Head straight for the ‘Vintage’ section and a few carefully selected filters will lead you to your dream Prada bag, YSL sunnies or Balenciaga dress.

Granted, not everything is vintage on Vestiaire, as you can buy anything from last season’s designer items to 60s Chanel, but it’s still one of your favourite destinations for online vintage shopping. Every designer item is quality controlled too so you know it’s authentic and in a good state.

Founded in 2015, Open for Vintage lets you discover and shop the finest collection of luxury vintage from the world’s most prestigious boutiques. Supporting independent vintage stores and encouraging a more circular initiative within the luxury fashion industry. Offering personal shopping, 14 day returns and shipping to over 50 countries there’s never been a better time to shop sustainable, luxury style. Our Editor’s can’t get enough of their Chanel bag collection.

Curated by French-born (newly) appointed CEO Marie Blanchet, London-based boutique William Vintage is beloved for their preeminent selection of one-of-a-kind and haute-couture pieces. Sourced from private collections around the world William Vintage is considered one of the most trusted destinations in the world for unique vintage clothing. Available via MATCHESFASHION so you can now shop impeccable, museum-quality finds from your phone. 12. Oxfam



Shop and save lives on Oxfam’s online store. With a curated designer boutique filled with accessories and ready to wear pieces from brands like Burberry, Max Mara and Gucci. Photographed, styled and listed by volunteers across the country, the most most fabulous and coveted donations are always listed online so it’s worth checking the site for designer wish list pieces you may have missed over the season.

Now, that’s a whole lot of vintage.