12 incredible pre-loved finds from a vintage-obsessed fashion editor

Anyone who knows me knows that I am just a little (OK, a lot) obsessed with vintage. There's something wonderfully thrilling about finding the bag of your dreams in pristine, pre-loved condition (and at a much more affordable price) or a piece of vintage jewellery that transforms every outfit.

Throughout the years, I have found some incredible pieces (if I do say so myself), from a Chanel silk track jacket to my beloved '90s Louis Vuitton Speedy, found via one of my favourite luxury resellers, The Luxury Collector.

Me with my beloved pre-loved Speedy 25 (Image credit: @natalie_hughes

But it's not only luxury I'm interested in – some of my favourite vintage finds are non-designer, including a perfect '70s sundress, a brooch in the shape of an artist's palette (with gemstone 'paint splotches') and a cropped, candy-pink '50s jacket.

I also know that shopping for pre-loved can be daunting, not least because of the sheer volume of pieces you have to wade through. But fear not – help is at hand in the form of this new column, where I will share the very best vintage and pre-loved fashion finds from eBay, Vestiaire Collective, Etsy, and more. First up? A holy-grail Chanel bag, statement vintage earrings, and more.