12 incredible pre-loved finds from a vintage-obsessed fashion editor
Think '70s sunglasses, '80s jewellery and a holy-grail Chanel bag
Anyone who knows me knows that I am just a little (OK, a lot) obsessed with vintage. There's something wonderfully thrilling about finding the bag of your dreams in pristine, pre-loved condition (and at a much more affordable price) or a piece of vintage jewellery that transforms every outfit.
Throughout the years, I have found some incredible pieces (if I do say so myself), from a Chanel silk track jacket to my beloved '90s Louis Vuitton Speedy, found via one of my favourite luxury resellers, The Luxury Collector.
But it's not only luxury I'm interested in – some of my favourite vintage finds are non-designer, including a perfect '70s sundress, a brooch in the shape of an artist's palette (with gemstone 'paint splotches') and a cropped, candy-pink '50s jacket.
I also know that shopping for pre-loved can be daunting, not least because of the sheer volume of pieces you have to wade through. But fear not – help is at hand in the form of this new column, where I will share the very best vintage and pre-loved fashion finds from eBay, Vestiaire Collective, Etsy, and more. First up? A holy-grail Chanel bag, statement vintage earrings, and more.
A pair of pointed slingbacks is a spring/summer essential and it doesn't get better than early '00s Prada. I especially love the rivets, contrast stitching, and acid-yellow insole.
Loved by and then renamed after Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Gucci's Jackie bag is an enduring icon. This one will go with everything, from blazers and jeans to satin slip dresses.
Understated yet feminine, this See by Chloé dress is evocative of old (and under the creative directorship of Chemena Kamali, new) Chloé. Style it with swept-up hair and clogs.
Mules may be the shoe of the season but as this Y2K Miu Miu pair proves, they transcend the decades. I'd wear these with a diaphanous floral dress and basket bag.
Oversized gold earrings elevate every outfit and this vintage pair is exemplary – what's more, they're sourced by one of my favourite sellers, SOHVintage.
Ask anyone in the Marie Claire office – I wear my pre-loved Louis Vuitton Speedy bag every day, usually accessorised with ribbons and charms. This one is an excellent price.
Marie Claire's Contributing Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone has a very similar Chloé jumper. Do like she does and wear it with vintage-wash denim and sleek sandals.
I found my 1960s watch via Jukebox Jewels, who have the best vintage timepieces. This '70s style is so chic, whether worn alone on the wrist or stacked with bracelets.
Blame it on my longtime obsession with Carrie Bradshaw's style but I believe everyone needs an oversized corsage in their accessories drawer. This vintage one is perfect.
I'm very much on-board with the bag charm trend. This Chanel bag has charms already attached, which makes it even more covetable. That, and the scarlet shade.
This summer, you'll find me hiding behind a pair of obnoxiously large sunglasses. There are so many vintage deadstock style to be enjoyed – like this Italian pair.
I wear a vintage paste necklace (from my favourite local shop, Maltpress Trading) and I wear it often. The trick is styling it with tees and jeans, rather than eveningwear.
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
