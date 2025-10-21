Calling all fashion fans across the globe—tonight we can rest a little easier. One of the UK’s most promising design talents has finally landed a key role at one of the world’s most revered luxury houses: Grace Wales Bonner has just been announced as the new Creative Director of Hermès menswear. Hurrah!

For those who have been following fashion’s ongoing game of creative director musical chairs, you’ll know the London-based designer’s name has been circulating for quite some time. So this announcement comes alongside a wave of well-earned celebration from across industry.

Grace Wales Bonner attends the 2025 Met Gala (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

At 35, Wales Bonner has helmed her increasingly popular namesake label for just over a decade, had a number of hugely successful collaborations with Adidas (yes, we’re still on the hunt for those silver Wales Bonner x Adidas trainers) and dressed a stellar lineup of names including Lewis Hamilton, FKA Twigs, Omar Apollo and Jeff Goldblum at the most recent Met Gala under the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Plus, she has an equally as impressive trophy cabinet to go alongside: the British Fashion Award for Emerging Menswear Designer, the LVMH Young Designer Prize and the CFDA International Men’s Designer of the Year are just a few of those included.

In the announcement from the brand, Wales Bonner writes, “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of creative director of Hermès men’s Ready-to-Wear. It is a dream realised to embark on this new chapter, following in a lineage of inspired craftspeople and designers. I wish to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house."

Grace Wales Bonner and Lewis Hamilton attend The Fashion Awards (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Pierre-Alexis Dumas, general artistic director of Hermès, shares, "I am really pleased to welcome Grace to the Hermès artistic director family. Her take on contemporary fashion, craft and culture will contribute to shaping Hermès men’s style, melding the house’s heritage with a confident look on the now."

He adds, "Grace’s appetite and curiosity for artistic practice strongly resonate with Hermès’ creative mindset and approach. We are at the start of an enriching mutual dialogue.”

And it’s safe to say the fashion world will be eagerly awaiting Wales Bonner’s debut for the French maison, set to be unveiled in January 2027. Until then, we’ll raise a glass to Grace—a well-deserved appointment that marks a celebration not just for her, but for British fashion as a whole.