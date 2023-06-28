Jennifer Lawrence says she was 'immediately' turned down for Twilight before landing The Hunger Games

Before they get their big breaks, many actors spend years on the LA audition circuit hoping to land the role that will catapult them to stardom.

And what that usually means is that once a star has climbed the ranks and established themselves as a Hollywood darling, we find out that they actually tried out for films or TV shows that ended up propelling a fellow celebrity into the spotlight.

For example, Leonardo DiCaprio may have become a household name after Titanic was released - but the role of Jack Dawson was almost given to Matthew McConaughey. The one and only Jennifer Aniston played the iconic Rachel Green on Friends for ten seasons, but the role was originally offered to another famous face. Oh, and Vince Vaughn almost played Joey Tribbiani.

And it seems that Jennifer Lawrence also has her own tales of almost making it into career-changing roles during her early days in Tinseltown.

The actor, who recently returned to the screen after a brief hiatus, shared that she had auditioned for none other than Twilight.

While the franchise became an astronomical success and boosted the profiles of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, it turns out in an alternate universe J-Law could have been added to the roll call.

Speaking on the Rewatchables podcast, Jennifer laughed as she said: "I auditioned for Twilight - they turned me down immediately.

"I didn't even get a callback. But my life would've been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later."

She said that at the time she had no idea what the film would become, adding: "When you audition when you're a run-of-the-mill actor... you just get five pages and they're like, 'Act monkey'.

"When it came out, I was like, 'Hot damn'."

While she didn't let the rejection dishearten her, she did admit that there has been one lost role in her career that left her 'devastated'.

She said: "There's only been one time I've been truly devastated by losing an audition – because most of the time, you're like, 'Ah, wasn't meant to be, move on, what can you do?'

"It was in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland. That one devastated me."

However, she soon went on to have an incredible start in as Katniss Everdeen The Hunger Games a couple of years later and the rest - as they say - is history!