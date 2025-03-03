Here's the full list of winners from the 2025 Oscars

The 2025 Oscars have been a night to remember - whether for Cynthia Erivo's extraordinary show-opening performance of Defying Gravity, or Adrien Brody and Halle Berry's surprising reunion. The red carpet has been a lesson in the power of classic Hollywood glamour, and there have been some big wins so far, from Zoe Saldana taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress to Anora winning Best Original Screenplay.

If you're catching up on the 2025 Oscars wins, take a look at the full list below:

Full list of Oscars 2025 winners

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

WINNER - Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER - Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER - In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Cinematography

WINNER - The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Costume Design

WINNER - Wicked, Paul Tazewell

A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips

Conclave, Lisy Christl

Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu, Linda Muir

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

WINNER - Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Documentary Feature Film

WINNER - No Other Land

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Feature Film

WINNER - The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Film Editing

WINNER - Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

International Feature Film

WINNER - I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Make-up and Hair Styling

WINNER - The Substance

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Music (Original Score)

WINNER - The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Music (Original Song)

WINNER - El Mal – Emilia Pérez

The Journey – The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird – Sing Sing

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late

Production Design

WINNER - Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Nosferatu

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER - I’m Not a Robot

Alien

Anuja

The Last Ranger

A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Sound

WINNER - Dune: Part 2

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

WINNER - Dune: Part 2

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

WINNER - Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing