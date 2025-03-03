Here's the full list of winners from the 2025 Oscars
The 2025 Oscars have been a night to remember - whether for Cynthia Erivo's extraordinary show-opening performance of Defying Gravity, or Adrien Brody and Halle Berry's surprising reunion. The red carpet has been a lesson in the power of classic Hollywood glamour, and there have been some big wins so far, from Zoe Saldana taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress to Anora winning Best Original Screenplay.
If you're catching up on the 2025 Oscars wins, take a look at the full list below:
Full list of Oscars 2025 winners
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
WINNER - Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER - Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER - In the Shadow of the Cypress
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Cinematography
WINNER - The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Costume Design
WINNER - Wicked, Paul Tazewell
A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
Conclave, Lisy Christl
Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Nosferatu, Linda Muir
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
WINNER - Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Documentary Feature Film
WINNER - No Other Land
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Feature Film
WINNER - The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Film Editing
WINNER - Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
International Feature Film
WINNER - I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Make-up and Hair Styling
WINNER - The Substance
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Music (Original Score)
WINNER - The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Music (Original Song)
WINNER - El Mal – Emilia Pérez
The Journey – The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird – Sing Sing
Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late
Production Design
WINNER - Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
Nosferatu
Best Live Action Short Film
WINNER - I’m Not a Robot
Alien
Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Sound
WINNER - Dune: Part 2
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
WINNER - Dune: Part 2
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
WINNER - Conclave
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
