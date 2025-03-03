A video of Halle Berry revenge-kissing Adrien Brody on the Oscars red carpet is going viral
The 97th Academy Awards is well underway, and the A-listers have already walked the Oscars red carpet to settle into their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Just ten minutes into the show, host Conan O'Brien has already addressed the controversy surrounding Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón, and Cynthia Erivo received a well-deserved standing ovation for her show-opening performance of Defying Gravity from Wicked. Her co-star, Ariana Grande, has been going viral thanks to her unusual tattoo, and Timothée Chalamet wore a buttery yellow Givenchy suit to set himself apart from the wash of soft pastel and monochrome outfits.
But something else was happening on the red carpet as Hollywood's biggest stars made their way into the auditorium - Adrien Brody and Halle Berry had a rather special reunion, and now clips of the pair are going viral.
Over two decades ago, Adrien and Halle made Oscars history with their controversial and impromptu kiss on the Academy Award stage. Back in 2002, Halle won the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball and the following year, she returned to present the Best Actor Award. Beating the likes of Nicolas Cage, Daniel Day-Lewis, Michael Caine and Jack Nicholson, Adrien won the prestigious gold statuette for his performance in Roman Polanski's The Pianist. When he collected his award from Halle, he grabbed her, dipped her, and kissed her, saying: "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag."
Although Halle looked utterly surprised by what had unfolded, this year the pair spotted one another at the 2025 Oscars, twenty two years after the infamous kiss. Adrien is nominated in the Best Actor category once again, this time for The Brutalist, and Halle is presenting tonight. So when she spotted him on the red carpet, she decided to get him back. After making a beeline for him, Halle interrupted his interview to grab his face and kiss him.
A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)
A photo posted by on
The clips of the surprise kiss have, unsurprisingly, gone viral, and Halle has already re-posted the video herself.
The 97th Academy Awards is currently airing on ITV.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Mikey Madison channels Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet with a baby-pink Oscars dress
Will pink prove lucky for Mikey at tonight’s Oscars awards?
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
We're practically drooling over these 2025 Oscars beauty looks
The biggest moments in hair and make-up
By Nessa Humayun
-
The secret meaning behind Ariana Grande's unusual shoulder tattoo at the Oscars
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The secret meaning behind Ariana Grande's unusual shoulder tattoo at the Oscars
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Halle Berry champions female empowerment in Critics Choice Awards speech
Yes Halle!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Halle Berry is more content with life in her 50s than ever before, thanks to her children and boyfriend Van Hunt
Yes Halle!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Michael Kors And Halle Berry Are Doing Something Amazing To End World Hunger (And You Can Too)
For the second year running, the powerhouse designer has teamed up with Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry on the Watch Hunger Stop campaign.
By Marie Claire
-
Halle Berry 'In Awe' Of Adele Following Groundbreaking Paparazzi Move
Halle Berry thanked Adele and Jennifer Garner for helping her in the fight to pass a bill banning paparazzi harassment, which was signed in California Tuesday
By Marie Claire
-
Halle Berry And Olivier Martinez Marry In Romantic French Ceremony
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in France over the weekend, according to reports
By Marie Claire
-
Halle Berry Fights For Harassment Law Against Paparazzi
The A-list actress has expressed her anger over paparazzi harassment to an Assembly Committee in a California court room
By Rebecca Martin
-
Halle Berry And Olivier Martinez Indulge In Rare Red-Carpet PDA
Just a day after revealing the sex of their unborn baby, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez take to the red carpet – and can't keep their hands off each other!
By Rebecca Martin