Here's who won big at last night's 2024 Emmy Awards
Last night saw the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, with the prestigious 76th annual ceremony held this year at LA's Peacock Theatre, and hosted by A-list father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy.
The star-studded ceremony was action-packed, seeing Baby Reindeer, The Bear and new miniseries Shotgun emerge as the night's biggest winners. But from Jodie Foster and Elizabeth Debicki to Lamorne Morris and Richard Gadd, there were plenty of news-worthy victories.
Here's a full rundown of last night's big winners.
2024 Emmy Award winners
Outstanding drama series
WINNER: Shogun
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding comedy series
WINNER: Hacks
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding limited or anthology series
WINNER: Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Idris Elba - Hijack
Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins - Fallout
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Dominic West - The Crown
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
WINNER: Anna Sawai - Shogun
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph - Loot
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple - Fargo
Sofía Vergara - Griselda
Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
WINNER: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira - Shogun
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
Greta Lee - The Morning Show
Lesley Manville - The Crown
Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Lionel Boyce - The Bear
Paul W Downs - Hacks
Paul Rudd - Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Lamorne Morris - Fargo
Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travellers
Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding reality competition program
WINNER: The Traitors
The Amazing Race
RuPauls Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding talk series
WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding writing for a drama series
WINNER: Slow Horses - Will Smith
The Crown - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner
Mr & Mrs Smith - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover
Shogun - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks
Shogun - Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
WINNER: Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky
Abbott Elementary - Quinta Brunson
The Bear - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo
Girls5eva - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means
The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd
Black Mirror - Charlie Brooker
Fargo - Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers - Ron Nyswaner
Ripley - Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez
Outstanding writing for a variety special
WINNER: Alex Edelman - Just For Us
Jacqueline Novak - Get On Your Knees
John Early - Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia - The Old Man And The Pool
The Oscars
Outstanding directing for a drama series
WINNER: Shogun - Frederick EO Toye
The Crown - Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show - Mimi Leder
Mr & Mrs Smith - Hiro Murai
Slow Horses - Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer
Abbott Elementary - Randall Einhorn
The Gentlemen - Guy Ritchie
Hacks - Lucia Aniello
The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Ripley - Steven Zaillian
Baby Reindeer - Weronika Tofilska
Fargo - Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs The Swans - Gus Van Sant
Lessons In Chemistry - Millicent Shelton
True Detective - Issa Lopez
