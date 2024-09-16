Here's who won big at last night's 2024 Emmy Awards

Last night saw the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, with the prestigious 76th annual ceremony held this year at LA's Peacock Theatre, and hosted by A-list father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy.

The star-studded ceremony was action-packed, seeing Baby Reindeer, The Bear and new miniseries Shotgun emerge as the night's biggest winners. But from Jodie Foster and Elizabeth Debicki to Lamorne Morris and Richard Gadd, there were plenty of news-worthy victories.

Here's a full rundown of last night's big winners.

2024 Emmy Award winners

Outstanding drama series

WINNER: Shogun

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: Hacks

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

Idris Elba - Hijack

Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins - Fallout

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Dominic West - The Crown

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Anna Sawai - Shogun

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph - Loot

Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple - Fargo

Sofía Vergara - Griselda

Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Jon Hamm - The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira - Shogun

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show

Greta Lee - The Morning Show

Lesley Manville - The Crown

Karen Pittman - The Morning Show

Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Lionel Boyce - The Bear

Paul W Downs - Hacks

Paul Rudd - Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

Carol Burnett - Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Lamorne Morris - Fargo

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travellers

Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding reality competition program

WINNER: The Traitors

The Amazing Race

RuPauls Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding talk series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding writing for a drama series

WINNER: Slow Horses - Will Smith

The Crown - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner

Mr & Mrs Smith - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover

Shogun - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks

Shogun - Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

WINNER: Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky

Abbott Elementary - Quinta Brunson

The Bear - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo

Girls5eva - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means

The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd

Black Mirror - Charlie Brooker

Fargo - Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers - Ron Nyswaner

Ripley - Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez

Outstanding writing for a variety special

WINNER: Alex Edelman - Just For Us

Jacqueline Novak - Get On Your Knees

John Early - Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia - The Old Man And The Pool

The Oscars

Outstanding directing for a drama series

WINNER: Shogun - Frederick EO Toye

The Crown - Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show - Mimi Leder

Mr & Mrs Smith - Hiro Murai

Slow Horses - Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty - Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer

Abbott Elementary - Randall Einhorn

The Gentlemen - Guy Ritchie

Hacks - Lucia Aniello

The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Ripley - Steven Zaillian

Baby Reindeer - Weronika Tofilska

Fargo - Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs The Swans - Gus Van Sant

Lessons In Chemistry - Millicent Shelton

True Detective - Issa Lopez