Here's what we know about the 2024 Emmy Award nominations

The 2024 Emmy Awards are within sight, with Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph announcing the nominations this week.

Yes, award season is mere months away, with the annual ceremony, celebrating the past year in television, set to take place on Sunday 15 September.

This year's nominee frontrunners are Shōgun and The Bear, with The Morning Show, The Crown, Baby Reindeer and Only Murders in the Building also coming out on top.

Here is the full list of 2024 Emmy award nominations, and what we know so far...

2024 Emmy Award nominations

Best drama series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Best limited or anthology series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Lead actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sophia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr, The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Television Movie

Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Talk series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Variety Special (pre-recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Directing for a drama series

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Hiro Murai, Mr & Mrs Smith

Frederick EO Toye, Shōgun

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Directing for a comedy series

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Ramy Youssef, The Bear

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry

Steven Zaillian, RipleyIssa López – True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a drama series

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shōgun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, Shōgun

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a variety series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

