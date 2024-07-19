Here's what we know about the 2024 Emmy Award nominations
The 2024 Emmy Awards are within sight, with Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph announcing the nominations this week.
Yes, award season is mere months away, with the annual ceremony, celebrating the past year in television, set to take place on Sunday 15 September.
This year's nominee frontrunners are Shōgun and The Bear, with The Morning Show, The Crown, Baby Reindeer and Only Murders in the Building also coming out on top.
Here is the full list of 2024 Emmy award nominations, and what we know so far...
A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad)
A photo posted by on
2024 Emmy Award nominations
Best drama series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Best comedy series
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Best limited or anthology series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Lead actor in a drama series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Lead actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Lead actor in a comedy series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sophia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Supporting actress in a drama series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr, The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Television Movie
Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Talk series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
66th Grammy Awards
The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars
The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (pre-recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Directing for a drama series
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Hiro Murai, Mr & Mrs Smith
Frederick EO Toye, Shōgun
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Directing for a comedy series
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Ramy Youssef, The Bear
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show
Directing for a limited or anthology series
Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry
Steven Zaillian, RipleyIssa López – True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a drama series
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shōgun
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, Shōgun
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, Girls5eva
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows
Writing for a limited or anthology series
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a variety series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding reality competition program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Joe Manganiello has spoken out against Sofia Vergara’s claims that they divorced over him wanting children
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The iconic Chanel bronzer consistently sells out - these are the 9 best cream bronzers that hold their own and are more readily available
Natural-looking glow in a pot
By Katie Thomas
-
I'm rubbish at eye make-up, so I got Victoria Beckham's MUA to school me—here's what happened
Do I look like VB, now?
By Shannon Lawlor