Elizabeth Debicki has opened up about the rumours of a new season of The Crown

Netflix's The Crown released its final season last year, bringing the critically acclaimed show to a powerful close.

The series, spanning six seasons, follows the royal family over the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, from her 1947 wedding and subsequent accession to the throne, to her guiding the next generation into the millennium, with the series ending in the early 2000s.

And despite the show’s powerful (and fitting) close, there have been calls for an additional instalment, and soon.

This is something that The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki opened up about this week, addressing the rumours in a recent interview.

"I think it ended in the right place, really," Debicki, who played Princess Diana in the final two seasons explained to People. "I think it respected its own cycle in a way."

She continued: “It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from Peter as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It's very delicate, I think.

"He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don't really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly."

The possibility of a seventh season is also something that The Crown's creator Peter Morgan has opened up about in the past, revealing that he has a 20-year rule in place when making the show.

"I don't know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear," Morgan explained to the Hollywood Reporter back in 2020. "We won't know, and you need time to stop something from being journalistic. And so I don't want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic."

He continued: "I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance."

Well, that’s that.

The Crown is available to watch now on Netflix.