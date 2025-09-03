I've always loved books. As a child I spent countless nights frantically page-turning when I was supposed to be sleeping, and over the last twenty years I've built a robust collection of paperbacks from cute bookstores, friends and endless charity shops. Admittedly, I was locked in a reading slump for a few years and my TBR pile neither expanded nor shrank, but after moving to Brighton and becoming a seasoned cafe-hopper I'm well and truly in my Book Era 2.0.

Since leaving London, I've also spent more time on creative writing - something which has largely taken a back seat since becoming a journalist nine years ago. But I've been desperate for some structure and inspiration; I've joined writing groups, attended local workshops and managed to start (and abandon) The Artist's Way approximately nine times in the last six months. I'm trying.

But it wasn't until recently that I realised just how many incredible literary festivals take place in the UK during my favourite season: autumn. From author panels to inspiring practical workshops, industry insider talks to open mic nights for new voices, had I taken this into account during my book dry spell I might have read more than one book a year, or written my first novel by now. Or, finished The Artist's Way.

For anyone who loves to read, wants to write, or hopes to forge connections within literary community, now is the perfect time to do it. Over the next three months, there are so many incredible events happening - from large city events in London and Manchester, to smaller festivals in seaside towns like Whitby and Hastings. And for those who fancy heading further afield, you'll find epic literary cruises, luxury Italian writing retreats and iconic European book fairs.

So if you want a novel getaway (ha), these are some of the best literary festivals and book events taking place this autumn.

Book Festivals and Literary Events 2025 - UK

London and South East

Black British Book Festival

Europe's largest Black literature festival is now in its fourth year, and 2025 brings a jam-packed day of panels and sessions at the Barbican. Expect talks from the likes of Sir Lenny Henry, Jordan Stephens and Dame Denise Lewis DBE, plus a book marketplace to pick up your next reads.

WHEN AND WHERE: 19 October 2025, Barbican Centre, London. Tickets and more info here.

London Literature Festival

This two-week celebration of all things literature is bursting with big names - the likes of Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, celebrity bookworm Reese Witherspoon, best-selling thriller writer Harlan Coben and former Vice President Kamala Harris will take the stage throughout the festival. Enjoy talks from Zadie Smith and Malala Yousafzai, too, plus a roster of workshops and learning days from industry leaders.

WHEN AND WHERE: 21 October to 2 November 2025, Southbank Centre, London. Tickets and more info here.

Cliveden Literary Festival

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cliveden Literary Festival)

It's 'the most dignified and beautiful literary festival on the planet' according to author Alain de Botton. Taking place at the stunning Cliveden House in Berkshire, it prides itself on blending 'lively discussion, innovative ideas, and political debate' and this year festival goers can expect talks from the likes of Salman Rushdie, Tina Brown and William Boyd.

WHEN AND WHERE: 11 - 12 October 2025, Cliveden House & Spa, Berkshire. Tickets and more info here.

The Coast is Queer

A celebration of LGBTQ+ literature, this four day event at the University of Sussex includes talks on publishing and queer thriller writing, as well as film screenings and practical workshops.

WHEN AND WHERE: 9 - 12 October 2025, Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, University of Sussex, Brighton. Tickets and more info here.

Hastings Book Festival

Further along the coast, the Hastings Book Festival is taking over the East Sussex seaside town with a helping of book fairs, photo exhibitions and open mic nights, as well as writing sessions - including an interactive workshop exploring the link between wellness and storytelling.

WHEN AND WHERE: 12 - 20 September 2025, events across Hastings, East Sussex. Tickets and more info here.

North and Midlands

Whitby Lit Fest

(Image credit: Courtesy of Whitby Lit Fest)

The Whitby Lit Fest is a brand new four day event, honouring the seaside town's literary heritage. For its inaugural year, there are over 50 authors taking part in panels, poetry performances and fiction and non-fiction workshops.

WHEN AND WHERE: 6 - 9 November 2025, various venues across Whitby, Yorkshire. Tickets and more info here.

Durham Book Festival

With 25 events over three days, the Durham Book Festival boasts a wide range of speakers - from retailer Mary Portas to presenter Jeremy Vine. There are also illustration classes, poetry reads and an Edinburgh Fringe-approved storytelling show.

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 - 12 October 2025, Gala Theatre, Clayport Library and Collected Books, Durham. Tickets and more info here.

Manchester Literature Festival

This epic two-week festival will showcase iconic literary voices like Irvine Welsh, Zadie Smith, Elizabeth Day and Kiran Desai. You can also find talks on how to get published and the power of translation as activism.

WHEN AND WHERE: 11 - 26 October 2025, venues across Manchester. Tickets and more info here.

Ilkley Literature Festival

Running for over fifty years, the Ilkley Literature Festival encourages the discovery of new writers and ideas. This year, there are Dostoyevsky reading nights and wholesome book quizzes alongside talks from foodies like Jay Rayner and Ruby Tandoh, plus practical sessions for poetry, short stories and finding your voice in fiction.

WHEN AND WHERE: 3 - 19 October 2025, various venues across Ilkley, Bradford. Tickets and more info here.

Stratford Literary Festival

(Image credit: Stratford Lit Fest)

This literary festival based in Stratford-upon-Avon is back for the autumn series, with an array of writing sessions and author talks. But there are also a number of additional creative workshops - from comedy to crafts to games cafes, there's something for everyone.

WHEN AND WHERE: 30 October - 2 November 2025, Stratford-upon-Avon. Tickets and more info here.

South West England

Cheltenham Literature Festival

A post shared by Cheltenham Festivals (@cheltfestivals) A photo posted by on

The world’s longest-running literature festival is back next month, with over 400 events and 500 speakers. If you want to immerse yourself in all things storytelling, this one is for you with talks spanning everything from books to beauty, fashion to fiction.

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 - 19 October 2025, various venues across Cheltenham. Tickets and more info here.

Marlborough Literature Festival

The historic market town welcomes thousands of book lovers every year for the Marlborough Literature festival, and that includes open mic poetry events and prose nights for new voices to share work. There's even a Children's Lit Fest schedule for little ones to enjoy, too.

WHEN AND WHERE: 25 - 28 September 2025, Marlborough, Wiltshire. Tickets and more info here.

The Jane Austen Festival

With Regency dress parades, guided walks and costume balls, Bath will host a ten day celebration of Jane Austen to mark her 250th birthday. Follow character trails, turn pages at the Sense & Sensibility book club or enjoy a game of croquet. Those travelling for the event can fully immerse themselves in all things Austen - the nearby Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa is offering Jane Austen themed packages as an extra helping for literature lovers.

WHEN AND WHERE: 12 - 21 September 2025, Bath. Tickets and more info here.

Scotland

Edinburgh Women's Fiction Festival

A new literary festival which aims to celebrate 'writing for, by, and about women', the Edinburgh Women's Fiction Festival will take place later this month in the Scottish capital. There are panels on magic and mythology, the women behind gothic fiction, plus free masterclasses with authors and literary agents.

WHEN AND WHERE: 26 and 27 September 2025, Edinburgh. Tickets and more info here.

Bloody Scotland Crime Writing Festival

Crime fans, this one's for you. The Bloody Scotland Crime Writing Festival invites readers and writers to explore the genre in Stirling, Scotland over three jam-packed days - whether you're after author talks, or true crime walking tours.

WHEN AND WHERE: 12 - 14 September 2025, Stirling. Tickets and more info here.

International Book Breaks

Literature Festival at Sea Cruise

Cunard Cruises are taking bookish holidays to the next level with this literary voyage. Sailing from New York to Southhampton in December, the Literature Festival at Sea 2025 will bring authors, journalists and book lovers together on the trip of a lifetime with a smattering of exciting workshops and Q&As.

WHEN AND WHERE: 8 - 15 December 2025, 7 night voyage from New York, US to Southhampton, UK. Tickets and more info here.

Creative Writing Weekend at Villa la Massa, Florence

A post shared by Villa La Massa (@villalamassaflorence) A photo posted by on

If you're looking for a creative writing retreat with difference, there's a rather unique opportunity to hone your craft at the stunning Villa La Massa in Florence, Italy this October. The four day gathering, hosted by Italian authors Leonardo Colombati and Edoardo Nesi, gives writers the chance to engage in storytelling sessions, supper clubs and workshops while soaking up the endlessly enchanting Tuscan countryside.

WHEN AND WHERE: 24 - 27 October 2025, Florence, Italy. Tickets and more info here.

The Frankfurt Book Fair

The world's largest trade fair for books is back in October, so if you fancy an autumnal book-themed Euro getaway the Frankfurt Book Fair will include networking opportunities, discussions on AI and rights, and free masterclasses in the lead up to the event.

WHEN AND WHERE: 15 - 19 October 2025, Frankfurt, Germany. Tickets and more info here.