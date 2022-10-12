Lizzo has responded to body shaming comments

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business."

Sadly, US singer and rapper Lizzo has faced numerous derogatory remarks about her body over the years. Body shaming, and its harmful effects, is a subject that the Grammy award winner has spoken honestly about in the past.

She has once again addressed comments about her body following an interview given by rapper Ye – former and better known as Kanye West – during a segment with Fox News.

For context, here’s what he said, as reported by People: “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for like telemarketer callers on Instagram — they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

“Let’s get aside the fact of whether it’s fashion and vogue, which is not. Or if someone thinks is attractive, to each his own,” West added. “It’s actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to, to promote that… it’s demonic.”

Seemingly addressing these recent comments, the Good As Hell singer took a moment during her Toronto show to tell her audience:

“I feel like everybody in America got my mother****ing name in their mother****ing mouth for no mother****ing reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

She then joked: “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” to cheers from the crowd.

Lizzo’s words were quickly picked up by fans and shared on social media, where there’s been a lot of support for her.

American comedian Loni Love tweeted: “Body positivity is living your life on your terms. Some in society want to say you can’t live because you don’t look like what they think you should look like..times have changed..love and good vibes always to @lizzo”.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Honestly @lizzo is such a blessing to this world. In a time of hate, division and meanness, here is this consistently kind person bringing joy, class, fun, and culture to everyone. Keep it going Lizzo!”, while others criticised Kanye for targeting the singer.