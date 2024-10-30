Olivia Rodrigo reveals why she very nearly got arrested

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 29, 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Olivia Rodrigo has admitted to almost getting in a LOT of trouble with the authorities.

The popstar just appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and told the host a story that sounds equal parts hilarious and scarring.

"So we were going from Canada to, like, Portland or something. We were at border control," Olivia explained to Jimmy.

She didn't think anything of it and gave the officer her passport, at which point they knocked on the car door and said: "We need Olivia." The "good 4 u" singer wasn't alarmed yet, because she thought maybe the police officer's daughter wanted an autograph or something.

"It's 3 a.m. and I'm delirious," she recalled. "They take me into a room, and it's an interrogation room. And there's like a big cop with like a gun, and he's like, 'Have you ever been arrested?' I'm like, 'No, I haven't been arrested.' He's like, 'Are you sure?' I'm like gaslighting myself, like, 'Oh my God, maybe I was, like, arrested and I didn't know it?'"

Jimmy understood exactly what Olivia was talking about, and seemed to express that he would have had the same reaction if it were him.

"He's like, 'You know, you could go to jail for lying to a federal officer like this, like this is really bad,'" Olivia continued. "I'm freaking out, I'm like, I'm not gonna be let into America, like I'm so scared, I'm like having a panic attack.

"After 30 minutes of interrogation, he looks at me and he goes, 'What's your name?' I go, 'Olivia Rodrigo.'"

She spelled her name out for him. "And he's like, 'Oh, there's a girl who looks just like you that's your same age that's been arrested multiple times, and her name's Olivia Rodriguez,'" the policeman eventually said.

"Jimmy, I was p*ssed!" Olivia told the talk show host, which, fair enough. But she conceded: "Crisis averted." Crisis averted indeed.

