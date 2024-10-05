Clothing care tools to help refresh your wardrobe this autumn and beyond

Autumn is here, which means its finally time to switch over our summer wardrobe and reset our outfits as we dress for chillier climes. But a reset isn't necessarily synonymous with buying new. Some times all you need to fall back in love with items in your wardrobe is to give them a little TLC.

While it may sound simple, investing in good quality items and looking after them, can significantly impact the way you shop. We've probably all made the mistake of shrinking knitwear, or parting with a bobbling jumper and the unfortunate truth is that clothes are being disposed of prematurely.

There are a myriad of clothing care tools and mending businesses to lend a hand - whether you aspire to patch up moth holes, take trousers up a hem or two, or resole your shoes. When it comes to taking care of your clothes there are so many tips available, including folding knitwear (as opposed to hanging), air drying denim (to retain the shape) and storing pieces inside out, so I like to pair these passed-down learnings with a hint of modern technology.

But if you're looking to do it yourself, below I've compiled a list of useful tools in my wardrobe care kit that will help increase your clothing's life span, with details on how to use each item.

Steamery Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer £150 £150 at John Lewis Steamery's offerings are one of the most aesthetically pleasing and effective in the clothing care market. I moved countries and this gadget followed suit. If you find ironing time and energy-consuming, look no further than Steamery's easy-to-use technology.

Scotchgard Suede & Nubuck Protector £16.99 at Amazon This season suede is having a moment so if you buy nothing else make it Scotchguard! Lighter shades of suede such as camel or grey can easily mark especially on trousers or on the sleeves of jackets so spray your jacket in advance of wearing it a few times and you will find your suede clothes or accessories will last alot longer.

Brabantia Foldable Steam Board £40 at John Lewis Brabantia's steaming board will ensure your steaming job is crisp and crease-free. Place the board underneath your clothing and let the steaming process begin.

Diptyque Baies Scented Oval View at NET-A-PORTER View at John Lewis View at Amazon Clothing care can be luxurious with Diptyque's scented ceramic ring, featuring a lingering rose and fruity blackberry. Pop it into a clothing drawer or a hanger to keep your clothing fresh and avoid overwashing.

Art Knit Studios The Pilling Knitwear Comb £7 at Art Knit Run Art Knit Studio's pilling comb over your cashmere pieces to loosen bobbling threads.

Muji Beech Shoe Dusting Brush £7 at Muji You'll be surprised just how much a buffing brush can restore the appearance of footwear.

Portable Lint Roller £6 at Muji While it may not be the most exciting, never underestimate the power of a lint roller.

Guppyfriend Washing Bag €30 at Guppy The purpose of a guppy bag is to prevent microplastics from polluting our streams which is incentive enough, however, the guppy bag also helps to reduce pilling. It's a well worthy investment.

John Lewis Metal Storage Trunks £90 at John Lewis For seasonal switchover you'll require a home for past season pieces and although standard tubs work just fine, these trunks are extra luxe.

Steamery Pilo 2 Fabric Shaver £55 at Steamery As the owner of this nifty gadget, I attest to its efficiency. It's a satisfying gadget that will help you refresh bobbled knitwear pieces.