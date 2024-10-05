Clothing care tools to help refresh your wardrobe this autumn and beyond
Autumn is here, which means its finally time to switch over our summer wardrobe and reset our outfits as we dress for chillier climes. But a reset isn't necessarily synonymous with buying new. Some times all you need to fall back in love with items in your wardrobe is to give them a little TLC.
While it may sound simple, investing in good quality items and looking after them, can significantly impact the way you shop. We've probably all made the mistake of shrinking knitwear, or parting with a bobbling jumper and the unfortunate truth is that clothes are being disposed of prematurely.
There are a myriad of clothing care tools and mending businesses to lend a hand - whether you aspire to patch up moth holes, take trousers up a hem or two, or resole your shoes. When it comes to taking care of your clothes there are so many tips available, including folding knitwear (as opposed to hanging), air drying denim (to retain the shape) and storing pieces inside out, so I like to pair these passed-down learnings with a hint of modern technology.
But if you're looking to do it yourself, below I've compiled a list of useful tools in my wardrobe care kit that will help increase your clothing's life span, with details on how to use each item.
Shop Clothing Care Tools
Steamery's offerings are one of the most aesthetically pleasing and effective in the clothing care market. I moved countries and this gadget followed suit. If you find ironing time and energy-consuming, look no further than Steamery's easy-to-use technology.
This season suede is having a moment so if you buy nothing else make it Scotchguard! Lighter shades of suede such as camel or grey can easily mark especially on trousers or on the sleeves of jackets so spray your jacket in advance of wearing it a few times and you will find your suede clothes or accessories will last alot longer.
Brabantia's steaming board will ensure your steaming job is crisp and crease-free. Place the board underneath your clothing and let the steaming process begin.
Clothing care can be luxurious with Diptyque's scented ceramic ring, featuring a lingering rose and fruity blackberry. Pop it into a clothing drawer or a hanger to keep your clothing fresh and avoid overwashing.
Run Art Knit Studio's pilling comb over your cashmere pieces to loosen bobbling threads.
You'll be surprised just how much a buffing brush can restore the appearance of footwear.
While it may not be the most exciting, never underestimate the power of a lint roller.
The purpose of a guppy bag is to prevent microplastics from polluting our streams which is incentive enough, however, the guppy bag also helps to reduce pilling. It's a well worthy investment.
For seasonal switchover you'll require a home for past season pieces and although standard tubs work just fine, these trunks are extra luxe.
As the owner of this nifty gadget, I attest to its efficiency. It's a satisfying gadget that will help you refresh bobbled knitwear pieces.
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
