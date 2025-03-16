This unsexy £6 product is my secret to never ironing my clothes

One thing I have no hesitation in sharing is that I refuse to iron my clothes. There are few things more tedious to me than erecting an ironing board and battling with a wrinkled shirt, especially when I'm in a rush to leave the house before work. But no, I'm not constantly walking around with unsightly creases across my trousers. My worst kept style secret means that I never have to worry about crinkly clothes, and it only costs a few pounds: crease releaser sprays.

Much like fabric shavers and jewellery cleaning machines, crease releaser sprays are not the most glamorous wardrobe investment in the world, but trust me when I say you will never go back once you've used one. My role as a Shopping Editor means I have picked up plenty of style tips and tricks over the years, but this is by far the one I recommend most often.

Each time I've waxed lyrical about mine, I've been taken aback by how many people have never even heard of them, let alone used one themselves. If you're a part of this demographic, allow me to transform the way you care for your clothes.

Don't get me wrong, nothing quite compares to the crisp finish of an iron or a steamer, and these little sprays won't give you an identical result. For very special garments or occasions, you'll probably want to stick to the old fashioned tools. However, for days in the office or casual nights out when your clothes need speedy smoothing out, a crease release spray is all you need on hand.

It does exactly what it says on the tin—it flattens out creases in your clothes with a few spritzes and some smoothing, and it works for pretty much any item. My boyfriend now uses a crease releaser spray on all his work shirts, which saves him a significant amount of time in the morning, and I have always relied on mine to get rid of the folds in my trousers when I take them out of my drawers.

Plus, it allows for last-minute outfit changes if you don't have time to iron and it makes travelling with tricky fabrics a breeze. The vast majority of crease release sprays also have a fresh laundry scent, so I regularly use mine when I want to give clothes an extra clean smell.

How do you use crease release spray?

They really couldn't be simpler to use, and it only takes a matter of seconds. I typically hang my clothing item up on a hanger, use several spritzes on both the front and the back of the item, and then smooth out the creases with my hands or gently pull the sides of the item to stretch the creases out. That's all it needs.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I'm really in a rush, I'll sometimes spray directly onto the clothes I'm wearing and smooth them out on my body. This does work, but you probably won't get as thorough a result.

The product come out as a mist, so it will make your clothes ever so slightly damp, however I have never had to wait more than a couple of minutes for it to dry completely. It also doesn't cause any irritation or discomfort on the skin, nor does it build up or leave any texture on your clothes.

I've had my 500ml bottle for about a year and it's still going strong, which makes the cost per use next to nothing. It works wonders on t-shirts, satin skirts, linen trousers, and anything else that gets crumpled in storage—and it can easily be used on-the-go when needed. If you dread ironing or just want something that works quickly, takes up almost no space in your house, and will make your clothes look their best, this is the hack I swear by.

Shop the best crease releaser sprays

Lenor Crease Releaser Spray Twin Pack £9.40 at Amazon This is my spray of choice and not only does it work wonders to remove creases, but it also makes my clothes smell fresh out of the wash. I also use it on my bedding and outerwear when they're in need of a little refresh.

Clothes Doctor Crease Release Refreshing Clothing Spritz £9.99 at Amazon Small enough to keep in your handbag or take on the plane, this mini spray by Clothes Doctor will have you looking fresh even on hectic days.

The Lab Co. Crease Release 1 £9 at Amazon If you don't like strong scents, this fragrance free crease release spray will get wrinkles out without any intense smells.

Lenor Crease Releaser Spray in Summer Breeze £6.69 at Amazon Go for a seasonal scent with this single bottle of Lenor in Summer Breeze.