Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s connection is “unlike anything they’ve experienced before”

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and from the ongoing success of her record-breaking studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, to her sell-out Eras tour, currently on its second London leg, the 34-year-old is all anyone can talk about.

It is Swift's personal relationships that make the most news with a host of A-list friends spotted at every concert, from Sabrina Carpenter who she is known to share a sweet bond with, to Channing Tatum who opened up about his friendship with Swift just this week. And don't even get us started on her close relationship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Swift revealing last month that she was godmother to the Lively-Reynolds brood.

Unsurprisingly, it is Taylor Swift's relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce that makes the most news, with the A-list couple front and centre in 2024. And with Kelce winning the Super Bowl earlier this year, while Swift continues a record-breaking 2024, they are truly the definition of a power couple.

A source has opened up about their connection recently, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that the couple is extremely well-matched, communicating regularly amid both of their busy schedules.

"Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart," the source explained, via the publication. "They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other.

"Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude," the source continued. "Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before."

There have even been engagement rumours, but sources close to the couple have explained that marriage is not on their radar just yet.

"Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon," a source has explained to Us Weekly. "It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration."

We will continue to update this story.