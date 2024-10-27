Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly considering a major relationship milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and since going public with their relationship last year, the buzz around them has only intensified.

Yes, from the return of Swift's Eras tour , now on its second North American leg, and her Presidential endorsement of Kamala Harris, to Kelce's Super Bowl win, and the restarting of NFL season, they have been front and centre in 2024.

It is their relationship that undoubtedly makes the most headlines, with the A-list couple dating since September 2023. And as they embark on a busy few months, the pair is reportedly "spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities".

In fact, according to insiders, Swift and Kelce are even considering taking a major step in their relationship - planning "to adopt a rescue kitten" together.

"It took a while but the cats love Travis now and he loves them," a source recently explained to Life & Style of Swift's beloved pets, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. "He’s become a very proud cat dad and he and Taylor are now saying they want to get a new kitten to raise together.

"They love the idea of saving a cat’s life and know there are so many in need," the source continued of Swift and Kelce's reported plans. "They get a lot of pleasure doting on the cats together. They love snuggling up with them and Travis has set up all sorts of scratching posts in the house for them.

"He’s always buying them new toys and is even planning to build them a cat patio so they can have outdoor time without having to risk them getting lost or worse.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.