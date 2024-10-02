The reason why Taylor Swift hasn't been at Travis Kelce's Chiefs games

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been at the centre of both engagement rumours and split speculation in recent weeks. Over the summer, the couple - who have been dating for a little over a year - had fans convinced that they'd 'secretly married' when a previously unseen photo was spotted in Travis' suite at the Arrowhead Stadium.

However, just weeks later, a Reddit post purporting to contain evidence of a 'break-up contract' went viral, sparking speculation that the pair were preparing to go their separate ways. Travis' team quickly denied the validity of the documents and confirmed they had engaged their legal team.

But Taylor's absence from Travis' football games in September has not gone unnoticed by Swifties, particularly in light of Travis' mum Donna talking about their 'interesting' relationship. Now, an insider has confirmed why the singer has skipped the last two Chiefs games despite her usual public appearances, where she's often seen cheering proudly from the sidelines.

Taylor missed Travis' last two Chiefs games - one against the Atlanta Falcons on 22nd September, and another against the Los Angeles Chargers on 29th September - but a source has claimed to Page Six that the pair are still very much together, and Taylor is simply preparing for the return of The Eras Tour. She'll be in Miami later this month to kick off the final leg of the two-year tour, and apparently feels more comfortable with security arrangements when the games are at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The source said: "If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

Earlier this year, Taylor was forced to cancel her shows in Vienna when authorities uncovered plans for a terror attack. After her gigs in London just weeks later, Taylor explained why she had decided not to publicly talk about the security threat until she was back in the US, stating: "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.

"In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."