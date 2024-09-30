Taylor Swift is helping Travis Kelce behind the scenes in one major way

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, with her Tortured Poets Department album still breaking records and her Eras tour gearing up for its second North American leg.

Yes, the 34-year-old has been front and centre in 2024, and from her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the upcoming Presidential Election, to her history-making win at the MTV Video Music Awards, she shows no signs of slowing down.

It is Swift's friendships and relationships that get the world talking the most, from her sweet bond with Sabrina Carpenter to her longterm relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, and couples holidays with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, it was her effect on Kelce behind the scenes that made headlines, with his mother Donna Kelce revealing that with Swift's influence, her son is becoming more domesticated.

"He can't clean. He can't cook," Donna Kelce, 71, explained to Extra TV about the NFL star. "[He's] getting a little better," she went on to add. "I think he's getting some help".

Swift is known to be a very talented chef, with A-list actor pal Channing Tatum opening up about her major home talent earlier this year.

"What’s beautiful and also frustrating [is that] she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin, Italian meal," Tatum explained of Swift in a recent conversation with SiriusXM. "She’ll be like, 'What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, 'Italian.' And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.

"And she’s talking to you while she’s doing it," he continued. "And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’"

Well, it certainly looks like Travis Kelce is in good hands.