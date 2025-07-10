Blake Lively Will Face Questions From Justin Baldoni’s Legal Team – and a Lot Sooner Than Expected

It Ends With Us continues to make headlines a year after its release, with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni locked in an intense legal battle. In December 2024, following months of speculation that there had been a cast fallout, Lively took legal action against her co-star and director, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and alleging that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her during the press tour. Baldoni, who has denied all claims against him, then went on to counter the legal filing with a $400 million lawsuit of his own, suing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane for civil extortion and defamation.

While the legal battle has taken a number of surprising turns in recent months - with Lively dropping key claims and Baldoni's team drawing Taylor Swift into the proceedings - it appears that things are moving forward, as the Gossip Girl star is reportedly scheduled for her deposition as soon as next week. As per court documents seen by People, Lively is due to face questions from Baldoni's legal team on Thursday 17th July. According to additional reports from TMZ, the deposition will take place in New York City and Ryan Reynolds will not be present. However, a source told the publication that Lively is 'ready'.

In the US, a deposition is an out-of-court testimony whereby a witness is questioned under oath.

Last month, Baldoni's countersuit was dismissed by a New York judge. On 9th June, Judge Lewis J. Liman stated that the actor and his production company had 'not adequately alleged that Lively's threats were wrongful extortion rather than legally permissible hard bargaining or renegotiation of working conditions'. Lively responded with a statement discussing the 'pain' of the ongoing lawsuit, writing on Instagram: "I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are expected to appear in court in March 2026.

