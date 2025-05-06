Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skipped the Met Gala - here’s why

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left a blank space at the 2025 Met Gala.

The ultra-famous power couple decided against attending fashion's biggest night this year.

Of course the popstar and the NFL pro were invited, but they both RSVPd "no" because of their super busy schedules, according to sources in the know who spoke to TMZ.

Meanwhile, a source who spoke to People in April may also have indirectly shed light on why exactly Taylor and Travis opted not to show up in New York City on Monday — depriving their most dedicated fans of a couple's red carpet debut.

"They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it," the source said at the time. "They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them."

They added: "They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight."

Basically, if we extrapolate a bit, it sounds like the Met Gala just wasn't on the couple's list of priorities — which is totally understandable.

It's not a great shock that Taylor and Travis didn't go to the Vogue-hosted event. Travis has actually never been, despite being a major American athlete. Taylor meanwhile used to attend most years, but hasn't gone to the event since 2016. She attended in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2016.

Selfishly, we're also pretty glad that they chose not to go to the Met Gala, so that we know for sure they'll avoid the so-called Met Gala curse.

The curse is a fan theory which posits that many, many couples who attend the Met Gala together end up breaking up within weeks afterwards. And if you look at the history, the theory really holds up... So Taylor and Travis' absence this year is just one less thing for us to worry about! We'll take it.