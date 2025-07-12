Why Princess Kate’s Parents Could Be Receiving Royal Titles

The Middletons have played an integral role in the Prince and Princess of Wales' support system, particularly over the last few turbulent years at Kensington Palace.

This is said to be especially true of Princess Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton , who have stepped up to care for the young family over their daughter's cancer recovery, and support their role elevation as they prepare to become King and Queen.

"The Middletons are clearly a very, very important part of [Kate] and William's life," explained royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam, via The Sun. "At the moment, absolutely pivotal", with sources describing Carole as a "Mary Poppins type figure" to the children, and even a "second mum" to Prince William.

Therefore, it would make sense that Michael and Carole Middleton could be on the list to receive titles when Prince William and Princess Kate ascend the throne.

The couple won't receive titles automatically when their daughter becomes Queen, but it is believed that they could be awarded with a title to honour them for their support.

And per a previous report by the Daily Mail, it is believed that they could become Earl and Lady Bucklebury, with the Middleton's living in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

While plausible, the move would be unprecedented, with titles usually reserved for aristocracy or passed down through a family.

"Royal titles are reserved for those born into or marrying into the family, while dukedoms and other noble titles are passed down through a family or granted by the reigning monarch," noted People. "The family of a queen consort has historically not been given such an honour."

"I can't see the Middletons getting any titles while Charles is King and I don't think they would want any," Royal expert Phil Dampier previously told Fabulous. "But when William becomes King and Kate becomes Queen things could change."

This comes amid reports that Pippa Middleton could also receive a major title, with the 41-year-old expected to be elected as one of her sister's six "companions" when William and Kate become King and Queen.

"I certainly think there could be a role for Pippa as a lady-in-waiting or companion type role," Dampier reported. "This needs to be someone the then Queen can trust and rely on, and who better than her sister?"

