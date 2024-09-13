Taylor Swift’s reaction to Katy Perry’s VMA acceptance speech was lovely

This week saw the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, with A-listers from far and wide descending on New York City to celebrate the past year in music.

The night's big winners included Taylor Swift, taking home a whopping seven gongs and becoming the most-decorated solo artist of all time. Not to mention, Chapell Roan who took home the 'Best New Artist' award, and Sabrina Carpenter, who won for 'Best Song' with Espresso.

However, it was Katy Perry, the winner of the 2024 lifetime achievement Video Vanguard Award, who made the most headlines, with her candid acceptance speech going viral.

The 39-year-old singer took to the stage to receive the award from her fiancé Orlando Bloom, after performing a medley of her chart-topping hits, announcing: "Oh my gosh. I did that all on my first day of my period, too. Can you believe it?"

Unsurprisingly, her candid speech prompted cheers from the first few words, with one person who seemed to be particularly enjoying it being Taylor Swift.

In fact, the You Belong With Me singer's front row reactions from wild applause to laughter, have since gone viral.

“this is the first day of my period can you believe it”taylor is just like “yup yup i respect it”😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LGXZLPGjOZSeptember 12, 2024

"Trust me, it takes a village of strong people, a lot of healthy discourse, and a lot of group chats," Perry's speech continued. "My parents and my family, the deepest roots I know. We don’t always agree, but what a lesson that those disagreements can still be full of love.

"My Katy Cats," she later added. "You stood by me for a lifetime, and the LGBTQ community who I recognize I would not be here without and who show me that you can be both kind and c***."

Perry's statement prompted gasps from the crowd, including Swift, whose hilarious reaction saw her share a moment with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who pointed at Swift, before the pair laughed and nodded.

"I’m excited when I look around music today, and I see all the amazing young artists who are operating with confidence, agency, vulnerability and authenticity," Perry's powerful speech later concluded. "I’ve heard a lot of 'Do this, don’t say that, wear less, wear more now. Hey, don’t cut your hair.' One of the biggest reasons I’m standing here right now is I learned how to block out all the noise that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women.

"I just wanna say with my whole heart, do whatever it takes to stay true to yourself and true to your art. Turn off social media, safeguard your mental health, pause, touch grass. And do what you were born to do just like I was born to do this."

Well, this is lovely.

Katy Perry's new album, 143, is set for release on 20 September.