One A-lister has opened up about Taylor Swift's secret home talent, and it's going viral

Taylor Swift is the most talked-about woman in the world right now, with her Tortured Poets Department album still breaking records and the London leg of her Eras tour officially in full swing.

Yes, from Swift's A-list concert attendees and setlist changes to her boyfriend Travis Kelce performing on stage , the 34-year-old has been making non-stop headlines in 2024.

It is Swift's friendships and relationships that get the world talking the most, from her sweet bonds with Sabrina Carpenter and Blake Lively, to her longterm relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, and couples holidays with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, it was her friendship with A-list actor Channing Tatum that made headlines, as the 44-year-old Magic Mike star opened up about Swift, and her many talents.

“I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” Tatum explained of Swift in a conversation with SiriusXM, going on to praise her musical talents and Eras tour, stating: "I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage.”

However, it is Swift's secret home talent that Tatum raved about the most, with the actor explaining that she is a very talented chef.

“But what’s beautiful … and also frustrating, she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin, Italian meal,” explained Tatum. “She’ll be like, 'What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, 'Italian.' And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“And she’s talking to you while she’s doing it,” he continued. “And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’"

Well, that's that - Taylor Swift is somehow even more talented than we thought.