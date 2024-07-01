Taylor Swift's new ring is a subtle nod to Travis Kelce amidst engagement speculation

As Taylor Swift's Eras Tour takes over Europe for the summer, the singer performed to a record-breaking 150,000 people at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last weekend. Since she kicked off this segment of her world tour, Taylor has consistently made headlines - whether it's for her very impressive (and relatable) rider requests, the fact that she was able to get Prince William 'dad dancing' to Shake It Off or her VIP tents bursting with every celebrity you can think of, from Hugh Grant to Nicola Coughlan (and even one of Matty Healy's exes).

Taylor performed three sold-out gigs in Dublin, and while she was in the Irish capital she made sure that her shows included subtle and brilliant nods to both the crowd and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. As a tribute to Ireland, Taylor stepped out in a new outfit for the 1989 segment of her show, wearing a sparkling orange-gold crop top and glittery green skirt to match the colours of the country's flag. It's not the first time that she has decided to dedicate an outfit to the place where she's performing, either - during her gigs in Stockholm, she wore blue and yellow to reflect the Swedish flag.

And Taylor's sweet sartorial nod to her NFL player partner also didn't go unnoticed. During the shows, she was spotted wearing a delicate gold and diamond Tiffany & Co. ring with two side-by-side 'T's - an adorable nod to their names. Given that Travis didn't join Taylor on stage for a surprise cameo this time around (sob), many have speculated that this could be her subtle way of including her other half.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last month, Travis' wedding comments went viral and sparked engagement rumours - so Taylor's new piece of jewellery has piqued the interest of Swifties who, over the last twelve months, have shared various theories about their relationship - including that Taylor unknowingly 'manifested' Travis in her old lyrics.

And it's not the first time she has been seen wearing sentimental jewellery in recent weeks. Last week, Taylor was sporting a signet ring from her friend Gigi Hadid, which the model had gifted her after the success of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Cute.

