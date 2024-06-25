Taylor Swift asks concert venues to provide the most relatable items, including Diet Pepsi and Ben & Jerry's ice cream

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful women on the planet — with the net worth to match — but that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy the simple things in life.

Taylor's alleged rider for the Eras Tour has been leaked online, i.e. her list of demands for every concert venue she performs at.

Taylor's list is pretty much only made up of loads of sweet and salty snacks, and beverages, a list we'd be less surprised to see for a weekend Tesco run than for an international superstar's diva-worthy requests.

Here are some of the items that stood out the most to us while reading the list:

Chocolate milk

Tostitos

Shredded cheddar cheese

Twizzlers (American licorice ropes)

Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough ice cream

Ben & Jerry's chocolate brownie frozen yogurt

Frozen edamame

Pace Picante Sauce

6-pack Diet Pepsi

Butter

Taylor also requests loads of sandwich fillings, like sliced meats, slice cheese, tomatoes, pickles... but no bread.

Very importantly, the list also includes her go-to Starbucks order, which as we all know, says a lot about a person.

The order consists of:

1 grande iced caramel latte with 2 Sweet 'n Lows

1 grande iced americano with 2 Sweet 'n Lows and soy milk

1 slice pumpkin loaf

In other relatable Taylor news, it recently came out that Ms. Swift enjoys a good kebab as much as the rest of us when she's in England.

That said, being the star that she is, obviously she also does some far less relatable things while touring, such as renting a house to stay in that costs £3,250 a night.

Sadly, Taylor has wrapped up her U.K. tour for the time being and is off to Dublin starting 28 June. After that, she'll be touring in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria, before landing back at Wembley starting 15 August. It can't come fast enough!